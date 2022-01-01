Welcome the new year with “Mandu Mahotsav” in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government is inviting people to celebrate the New Year in one of the most gorgeous and unique locations in the state by hosting “Mandu Mahotsav.” It will take place from December 30th, 2021, to January 3rd, 2022. The festival will feature live performances, outdoor sports, bicycle trips, and much more. A showcase of local arts, crafts, and cuisine is also on display.

With the sight of the greenery and meandering valleys in Mandu, the excitement of viewing the beauty of the structures grows. It is located on the Vindhyachal hills at a height of roughly 2,000 feet. Mandu has 12 entrances within a 45-kilometer radius, the major one being the “Delhi Darwaza,” and the remainder of the doors are likewise related with many historical stories. Mandu is separated from the main plateau of Malwa by the “Kakra Kho,” a steep gorge about four kilometers north of Mandu that attracts travelers. The “Lohani Caves” here provide a breathtaking sunset view.

Mandu, surrounded by mountains and rocks, showcases the grandeur of around 3,000 historic structures. The 16th-century love story of Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati is still preserved in Mandu. The palace of Queen Roopmati is located in front of the palace of Baz Bahadur, where the tourists are still enthralled by the tales of their endless love story.

‘Baz Bahadur and Roopmati mansion’ is built on a 365-meter-high steep cliff, from which one can observe the entire splendour of Mandu city as well as feel the crimson of the dusk. In Mandu, every evening at “Hindola Mahal,” light shows are held in which the stories of Malwa’s past are retold. The narrative of the legendary Sultan Baz Bahadur and Roopmati’s love story are included among these tales. Ghiyas-ud-din, the fifth Sultan of Malwa, created a “Jahaz Mahal” in Mandu, whose magnificence still captivates visitors. The Sultan’s 15,000 female guards were housed in this 15th-century palace.

This palace is positioned between two man-made ponds, giving the impression that it is floating in water. Hoshang Shah, the most powerful Sultan of Malwa, was inspired by Shah Jahan’s Taj Mahal for Mumtaz and erected this opulent “Hoshang Mahal.” The palace is created entirely of marble stones, and it is one the kind in Mandu.

The annual ‘Mandu Mahotsav’ hosted here by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board attracts tourists from all over the country and abroad to experience the valleys. There are various ways to go to Mandu. Mandu is about 2.5 hours/86 kilometers from the Indore airport. It is also reachable by train from the Indore and Mhow railway stations. Malwa Resort, run by Madhya Pradesh Tourism, is one of the better options available given the restricted number of options.

This is the ideal time to attend the “Mandu Mahotsav” and spend the evening in the magnificent green hills of Mandu. We all make several preparations in order to commemorate the arrival of the new year with tremendous excitement. The majority of individuals choose to visit a tourist attraction outside of their city. What better spot than Mandu to experience the natural beauty amidst ancient history and high hills to ring in the new year with family and friends?