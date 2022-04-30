Unexplored Fort of Arki In Himachal Pradesh

One of the best unexplored travel destinations around Shimla is Arki. It is the the capital of the erstwhile Baghal State. Arki has a rich cultural heritage. The Fort of Arki is one of the oldest Forts in Himachal Pradesh.

The mountains surrounding the fort add to the strength and valor of the fort . The architecture of the interior, especially the pillars inside a fort is beautifully done. The ceiling is also wonderfully designed. A must visit place when you are in Shimla.

The Arki palace was built between 1695 – and 1700 by Rana Prithvi Singh, a descendant of Rana Sabha Chand. The Fort was captured by the Gurkhas in 1806. Rana Jagat Singh, the ruler of Baghal had to take refuge in Nalaghar . During this period from 1806 – 1815, the Gurkha General Amar Singh Thapa used Arki as his stronghold to make further advances into Himachal Pradesh as far as Kangra. Arki was the capital of the princely hill state of Baghal, which was founded by Rana Ajai Dev, a Panwar Rajput. The state was founded around 1643 and Arki was declared as its capital by Rana Sabha Chand in 1650.

The murals and frescoes on the walls, ceilings and pillars of the Diwan e Khas are a sight to behold. What makes it intriguing is that there are several paintings depicting scenes from European cities of yore.

This fort which was the seat of the rulers of Baghal for centuries, for sometime was also the stronghold of the redoubtable Amar Singh Thapa, the Gorkha chief.

It used to have a small four room heritage hotel, which shut down some years back. But now work is on to start a bigger heritage hotel in a different wing of the beautiful property.

Arki is situated 52 kms away from Shimla. Being highly accessible from the capital of this state, Arki attracts a lot of tourists throughout the year. The pleasant climate and beautiful landscape of Arki make this place a favorite tourist destination. Arki also has a lot of temples which adorn striking architecture which tourists travelling here must visit.