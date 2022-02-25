Theatrical Edition of Japanese Film Festival 2022 to start from March 4

Japan Foundation New Delhi, in partnership with PVR Cinemas has announced the fifth edition of the Japanese Film Festival to be held from 4th – 6th March’22 in Delhi. Celebrating Japanese culture through specially curated films; the festival will screen eleven globally popular Japanese movies of varied genres and styles.

The three-day-long film festival will showcase a diverse line-up of popular Japanese films like Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, Talking the Pictures, Poupelle of Chimney Town, Liar x Liar, Step, Under the Open Sky, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Not Quite Dead Yet, Wife of a Spy, AI Amok and The Night Beyond the Tricornered window.

Koji Sato, Director General, Japan Foundation New Delhi, marking the launch of the on-ground edition of the festival said, “We are extremely delighted to organize the fifth edition of the Japanese Film Festival in Delhi in the year 2022 which also marks the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Diplomatic Relations between Japan and India. The success of the last four editions of the festival and the overwhelming response of the Indian audience towards embracing Japanese culture have prompted us to bring it back to some of our target cities. JFF-India 2022 aims to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two nations by offering the Indian audience a sense of contemporary Japanese film culture and everyday experience. I am sure this film festival will help further consolidate the friendship between the people of our two countries.”

He further added, “The festival will run at 50 per cent capacity. Keeping consumers safe as much as possible, together with PVR’s expertise, we are confident we will provide a safe viewing experience to our customers. So far, we have been receiving an immense response from our online festival running from 14-27th February and we look forward to the same for our offline edition in Delhi.”

JFF India 2022 aims to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two nations by offering the Indian audience a glimpse of contemporary Japanese films, culture and lifestyle.

Get ready to experience the best of Japanese Cinema.

Date: 4 – 6 March’22

Venue: PVR Select City Walk, Saket, New Delhi