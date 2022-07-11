‘Where the Sky is Pink and Clouds are Green’ depicts nature & human behavior

Gallery Sree Arts a Delhi-based art gallery is set to organize a meaningful and beautiful Art Exhibition. This exhibition showcases artworks by Seema Panday. The theme for the Art Exhibition ‘Where the Sky is Pink and Clouds are Green’ is curated by Jitendra Padam Jain. The theme depicts nature and human behavior.

The artworks show the dualities the artist experiences, unprepared and cognizant, refusing and accepting, struggle and grace. The artist begins with splashes of black on the white surface; using different media and tools, lines, and dots. Layers are created, at once, covering and revealing. Her complex thought processes blend reality with the abstract.

The paintings reflect the world around the artist, her exploration of beauty, and her joy in the elegance of nature. Her conceptualizations convey depth and perspective and portray philosophical thoughts and mystical wisdom.

The exhibition is from 11 July to 20th July 2022 at Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, New Delhi – 110001.