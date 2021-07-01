Shivrai Technologies recently coined its 25-year mark of incorporation. Known for their formidable solutions in the space of AgriTech, they are all set to dip their foot into the B2C pool. Through this new venture with Yono by SBI, they aim to make their application increasingly accessible.

Farmers incur massive losses due to the lack of knowledge, disorganised book-keeping skills, and inability to manage their expenses in the most profitable manner. To aid this process, Shivrai Technologies partnered with the leading digital banking platform, Yono SBI to help smallholder, marginal, and large-holder farmers by way of a free application. This will allow them to focus on their costs incurred, as well as the bookkeeping of total profits that are in line.

This free-of-cost application will not only efficiently manage their accounts but will also give them a platform to analyse and calculate their profits, losses, and expenses, thus enabling them to make a wiser purchase, harvest, and production decisions. It is curated in the simplest possible way for smallholder farmers to benefit from it.

AapkiKheti Ka HisaabKitaab- Available on Google Playstore and Appstore, as well as in the form of a digital portal, this accounting software has a simple User Interface and Experience for its audience. Shivrai is offering this software to farmers all across the nation at no cost.

How Does It Work?

Users can create their profiles by entering basic information. Post that, the software will guide them to register their plot by entering Plot details and Crop Information. This software will also assist the farmers in Geo-Tagging their crops. In the next step, the farmers would be required to add their expenses incurred on each plot, along with their income details and profit and loss amounts on the software’s dashboard. After doing this, the software would automatically generate the Exact Cost of Production of each crop as per kg and acre. This would include the Auditor cost, the marketing and housekeeping cost, etc. In the end, the software would create a ‘Khata’ with a complete view of all the transactions in a simple ledger.

A few salient features of the app are, creation of a profile, registering the crops the farmer is working on, recording head wise expenses, activity as well as income. This will allow the app to generate a profit and loss report. The farmer will be able to view plot-wise ledgers with all the particulars in place. He / she will be able to keep a tab on all these accounts through the dashboard which will be easily accessible. There will also be a generation of the total ‘farm report’. Apart from this the farmer will also be made aware of a variety of proposed offers and the weather forecast.

To break it down, the benefits of using FarmizoKhata can be comprised in the following ways:

To track income and expenditure:

By keeping accurate records, at any time of reconciliation, the farmer can report the correct amount of money spent or gained on a particular plot. This helps him analyse where he has spent more and how profitability through his business can be enhanced.

Profitability& Cost of production:

The farmer can easily arrive at cost of production to understand at what price he should sell his produce, to garner maximum profits.