Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. celebrates its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary

The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI) held the Valedictory Function of its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations on October 03rd, 2021, which was graced by Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, as the Chief Guest and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur, as Guest of Honour.

The presence of Manoj Kotak, Member of Parliament and Rajiv Jalota, Chairman Mumbai Port Trust embellished the commemorative event. Secretary (Shipping), Sanjeev Rajan, joined the event virtually along with other eminent dignitaries including veteran Board Members of SCI.

Considering the COVID restrictions, many senior officials of the Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways, senior officials of the Directorate General of Shipping, senior officials of the Maritime fraternity and several stakeholders of SCI participated virtually.

A mesmerising Corporate Film narrating the history of SCI took the audience through the memorable milestones, challenges and eventual success culminating on a very high note of positivity and transformation.

HK Joshi, Chairperson & Managing Director, SCI, welcomed the dignitaries present and thanked them for their gracious presence on the event of the Diamond Jubilee which held great significance and memories for SCI. She hailed the contribution of SCI’s predecessors.

Sarbananda Sonowal released the Digital Coffee Table Book which reflected the journey and initiatives of the Shipping Corporation of India for the past 6 decades in commemoration of its rich heritage.

An enthralling cultural programme ensued with a skit displaying the innumerable search & rescue operations conducted by SCI over the years and its willingness to rise to any occasion that was its uniqueness. The skit climaxed with the portrayal of the m.t. Swarna Krishna voyage of the All Women Officers’ Team of March 2021 who had represented as Indian ambassadors to the worldwide maritime community and in shaping an ‘equal’ future.

The dramatic entrance of the Captain & Merchant Navy Officers who were on board the vessel when sailing, was a grand highlight and the audience was captivated. Minister, Ports, Shipping & Waterways was called upon to felicitate the bravehearts of the historic “All Women Officers” Voyage and silver plaques were presented to them.

Sarbananda Sonawal also flagged-off SCI’s Container vessel – SCI Chennai off Kandla on the EXIM trade, to support the exports target of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and overcome the challenge of shortage of containers and high freight rates. SCI was lauded for the effort to support the trade and the nation.

The cultural programme ensued with remarkable dance performances symbolic of an empowered Team SCI on the threshold of taking future challenges.

Member of Parliament Manoj Kotak invoked SCI’s glorious past and thanked SCI for providing service to industry, to the people also by generating gainful employment.

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur congratulated the SCI family and stressed on the importance of Inland Waterways for future and urged the Organization to scale greater heights. He stated that the populace of India needs to be educated about the advantages as well as the opportunities in the maritime sector.

Sarbananda Sonowal spoke with fervour and urged all to work as “Team India” to display Indian Maritime sector’s “Shakti” (Strength), “Sambhavana” (Potential) and “Sampada” (Wealth) to take India forward on the global arena with usage of technology.