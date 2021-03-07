Snapdeal – one of India’s leading value e-commerce marketplaces today pointed that signs of a likely baby boom caused by the coronavirus pandemic, are beginning to emerge in online shopping.

The company announced that it saw a sixty percent jump over last year in search for essential products for newborns.

UNICEF had recently reported that more than 371,500 babies were born worldwide on New Year’s Day and estimated India to have recorded the highest number of 60,000 births.

Users have been searching for and buying newborn essentials like diapers, wipes, creams, bodysuits and blankets among other things.

Snapdeal said that most searches on its platform came from users in Pune, Bhopal, Amritsar, Dehradun, Patna, Kochi & Delhi who looked for clothes for newborns, blankets, cotton wraps, bodysuits, feeder bottles and diapers.

While users bought value packs of diapers and wipes, Snapdeal also saw an increase in ancillary demand for other products like gentle laundry wash, mosquito nets, electric sterilisers as well maternity accessories etc.

Baby care packs that included hygiene products like massage oil, bodywash and shampoo were popular gift items among Snapdeal users, who shipped these items to different cities.

Value pricing is an important consideration for young families. This is because many products, like diapers, are bought in bulk. Also, because infant requirements and size changes quickly many products are used only for a short period of time.

Over the last one year, Snapdeal has focused on expanding the assortment of good quality, affordable baby products and this is reflected in the prices for such products on an average being lower by nearly 15% over the last 12-18 months.

“Baby essentials like diapers, kidswear and feeding bottles & accessories are among the top selling categories on Snapdeal. This year with many offline sellers and manufacturers coming online, there is a greater variety of baby garments, shoes and accessories, with prices, on an average being 15% lower than last year. ”

Snapdeal is currently delivering products to more than 26,000 pin codes across India.