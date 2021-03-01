The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. held a Road Show on 26th February 2021 to share information about the 2nd Edition of the Maritime India Summit 2021 (MIS 2021) – a virtual 3-day event, being organized by the Ministry of Shipping Ports and Waterways from 2nd to 4th March 2021.

Various Chambers of Commerce, Industry Bodies & Associations, P&I Clubs Classification Societies and Feeder operators were invited to attend the Road Show.

The participants were apprised that MIS 2021 shall be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 1100 hrs on 2nd March 2021 wherein participation of delegates from across the globe was expected, 24 partner countries were associated with the event that would showcase more than 400 projects.

The event aimed at giving wider publicity to the summit to ensure increased participation and particulars relating to the Virtual Summit-cum-Exhibition, the plenary sessions, break-out sessions and the partnering states special sessions was shared.

Details on the Breakout session 3 on – “Opportunities in Maritime Financing and Insurance” scheduled at 1100 Hrs to 1230 Hrs IST on 3rd March 2021, being convened by Mrs H.K. Joshi, C&MD, SCI, along with SDCL and NMPT were also disseminated.

This breakout session aimed to highlight the high investment potential of the Indian Maritime Sector, in line with the Govt. of India’s Maritime Vision 2030 and would cover the key trends and developments in Maritime Banking & Financial Services, Financing of ports, port terminal & port-based industries, Financing of coastal, inland waterways & allied infrastructure as well as the Challenges & Solution related to Ship Financing & Revival of Indian shipbuilding sector.

The session would be followed by a panel discussion by various Industry stalwarts on how India could be moulded as a Reinsurance Hub.