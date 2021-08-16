Raju Srivastava in PETA campaign against use of spikes on horses

Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava has joined with PETA India for a video that creates awareness against the rampant use of illegal spiked (or “thorned”) bits used on horses.

The video comes on the heels of an enforcement drive in the city conducted by Lucknow police in June with support from PETA India, during which 70 spiked bits were seized.

The video ends with a powerful message asking people who see spiked bits being used, to speak up and take action by lodging a complaint with local authorities to help reduce the suffering of horses.