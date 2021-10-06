Popular cartoonist C J Yesudasan dies at 83

Due to post-COVID-19 complications, renowned cartoonist C J Yesudasan died on Wednesday at a private hospital, Ernakulam press club reported.

He was 83 and is survived by his wife and three children.

Cartoonist Yesudasan, as he is popularly known, had recovered from COVID-19 a week ago but was admitted to the hospital due to post-COVID complications. He breathed his last at 3.45 am.

Famous for his political cartoons, Yesudasan received the best cartoonist award from the Kerala government several times.

He also bagged honours like Swadeshabhimani Award, B M Gafoor Award, V Sambasivan Memorial Award, P K Manthri Memorial Award, and N V Pylee Award.

Born in Bharaikkavu in Alappuzha district in 1938, Yesudasan had a long stint as a cartoonist with Malayala Manorama. He had also worked with Janayugom and Shankar’s weekly at the beginning of his career.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Yesudasan, who rose to the ranks of the most prominent cartoonists, and said the field of cartoons has lost a unique talent.

The CM said Yesudasan, through his cartoons, not only reflected the political developments of a period but also boldly recorded his views, and anyone who peruses his work can see the political history of Kerala.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan also expressed his condolences and said the cartoonist left a mark on the political history of Kerala and India through his work.

He said Yesudasan popularized the art of cartooning and was the author of the first pocket cartoon in Kerala.

Yesudasan showed the depth of his talent through the dialogues he penned for K G George’s famous satirical film ‘Panchavadipalam’, he said and added that his cartoons will not die with him.

(With PTI inputs)