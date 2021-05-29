In order to mitigate the oxygen crisis in Goa and support the State in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Swayam Charitable Trust, Goa Carbon Ltd. and Vassudeva Dempo Family Trust together with SaveLIFE Foundation, a national non-profit organisation committed to saving lives on roads in India, have provided 200 Type D Medical Oxygen cylinders for use in hospitals and Covid-care centres. The total value of the donation is approximately Rs 65 Lakhs.

Each cylinder has a capacity of 46.7 litres and comes with a complete breathing apparatus. The cylinders have been delivered to the makeshift COVID facility at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Shrinivas Dempo, Founder, Goa Carbon Ltd & Vassudeva Dempo Family Trust, said, “We need to build capacity for oxygen in Goa so that we do not continue to face deaths due to oxygen. This will prepare us for the next wave too.”

Dr Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of Swayam Charitable Trust said, “To effectively tackle the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in Goa, we have collaborated with SaveLIFE Foundation. We hope that our efforts can save precious lives of people from the state and help us emerge stronger from this global crisis.”

Piyush Tewari, CEO and Founder, SaveLIFE Foundation said, “Based on the indication provided by the Government of India, a third wave of COVID infections is imminent across states. We will continue to support States and Districts hit by COVID-19 through our network of verified suppliers and partners to ensure help is provided at the earliest in these trying times.”