Today, due to COVID-imposed lockdowns, students have been struggling with their mental well-being and are also getting obese cause of a lack of physical activities. Having fun while practicing fitness is very essential to stay happy and healthy in these unprecedented times. Amidst this, ODM Public School, Odisha, launched a virtual event – Learn With Fun Summer Camp packed with numerous fun, fitness and creativity related activities and workshops such as a 2-hour long dance workshop in collaboration with Ucanji, a Delhi-based startup, recently.

The event was hosted and held with Sudheer Kumar, who has 8 years of experience in the industry. Ucanji primarily focuses on teaching choreography on popular and trending songs to help kids free stress and have fun while staying fit, and so in this workshop, Sudheer taught students some fun moves on Bollywood beats such as Siti Mar and Illegal Weapon. The workshop was attended by 200+ students of Class 1st to 8th and their parents.

On the success of the event, ODM Public School, said, “We, at ODM Public School, believe in packing our academic year with workshops, events and curriculum that allows for the overall well-being of our students. With our Learn With Fun Summer Camp, we aimed to engage our students to have some fun while practicing any activity from the comfort and safety of their homes. Hence, we collaborated with Ucanji to engage our students in learning dance and staying fit.”

Monali Priyadarshini, 8th Class student at ODM Public School, shared her experience, “Dancing is such a fun activity. I loved the workshop organised by my school as it taught dance moves on Bollywood songs and more. I really liked how Sudheer Sir taught choreography step by step allowing us time to understand and learn the steps. My parents attended the session too.”

ODM Public School with its latest endeavour, Learn with Fun Summer Camp, ventures into enabling fun, fitness, learning and creativity for all its students amidst the ongoing pandemic.