Addressing at a press conference ahead of the Navy Day on December 3rd, CNS Admiral Karambir Singh addressed over a year-round wrap while highlighting the other broader issues of Indian Navy at Kota house, New Delhi, India.

The year 2020 has been defined by the COVID pandemic, which disrupted and permeated every aspect of life. “Tensions along our Northern borders significantly increased the complexities in our security situation. This dual-challenge scenario continues as we speak and the country, collectively, continues to battle the pandemic and tackle security challenges. In these testing times, the Indian Navy aims to stand steadfast as a ‘Combat-ready, Credible and Cohesive force’ furthering our national and maritime interests” he expressed.

While expressing his thoughts on force level planning and future acquisitions, CNS emphasized on induction of new assets and capabilities as being progressed in consonance with the Navy’s long-term perspective plans.

Considering building a future Navy, IN remains committed to the vision of ‘Make-in-India’ ‘Atmanirbharata’ in the defence sector. Indian Navy’s commitment to ‘Self Reliance in Defence Production’ is evident from the fact that all 24 ships and submarines commissioned into the Navy over the last six years have been built in India. Further, of the 43 ships and submarines, currently under construction, 41 are being built at Indian shipyards. These include the Aircraft Carrier -Vikrant, P-15B Class Destroyers, P17A class stealth Frigates and Scorpene class submarines.

Amongst the projects, Vikrant is at an advanced stage of construction and shall commence sea trials in early 2021. Visakhapatnam, the first of the P 15B destroyers, is undergoing trials and is scheduled to be commissioned next year. In May this year, IN also commissioned the indigenously built Landing Craft LCU L57, and ASW Corvette Kavaratti in October. ‘Himgiri’, the second of the seven ships of P17A frigates will be launched later this month at GRSE, Kolkata as conveyed.

Whilst addressing at the conference, CNS also voiced that the Modernisation of the submarine arm is also underway. The delivery of the third Scorpene (P75) class boat, Karanj, is expected to be by the end of the month, the fourth boat, Vela, is undergoing sea trials and fifth boat Vagir was launched recently.

As regards Naval aviation, IN inducted three ALH Mk III, four Chetak, eight Dornier and one P8I aircraft this year. Contracts for procurement of six P8Is, six Kamov 31 helicopters and upgrade of six Heron RPAs are under process and likely to be concluded in 2021. IN also signed the LOA for 24 MRH helicopters from the United States through the FMS route this year, with deliveries expected to start next year.

Indian Navy has been at the forefront of indigenization over the past seven decades. Indigenization of major equipment and systems is being progressed through multiple avenues available in the updated Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020. The Indian Navy also established the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) to facilitate closer interaction with industry and provide a fillip to innovation.

Phase IIA of Project Seabird at Karwar is progressing on track. Construction of eight operational and two refit piers, creation of a full-fledged Naval Dockyard, upgrading of the hospital at Karwar and construction of a Naval Air Station are planned during this Phase, as conveyed.

COVID Response and Contributions

Some of the Navy’s efforts in the fight against COVID has also been spoken about. The Indian Navy, in fulfilling its responsibilities to the Nation and its citizens, turned ‘Care-Givers’ during this ongoing pandemic. Naval aircraft diligently contributed to transportation of samples and test equipment on numerous occasions. Naval hospital facilities were made available to the civil administrations at various places to cater for increased healthcare requirements. In support of the national effort against COVID, Naval personnel also showcased their innovation in manufacture of solutions like indigenised PPE, and healthcare equipment.

Indian Navy undertook its largest ever Non-combatant Evacuation under the aegis of Op-Samudra Setu, wherein, nearly 4000 Indian nationals in Iran, Maldives and Sri Lanka were brought back home during the peak of this pandemic. Safely.

IN’s, wholehearted contribution did not stop there. While the natural tendency is to look inwards in difficult times, the Government of India and Indian Navy looked outwards, extending support and succor to our friends and partners during the pandemic. Missions Sagar I and II, involving deployment of Naval medical teams, medicines, and humanitarian aid to friendly foreign countries across the IOR, received wide-spread recognition, reiterating India’s commitment to the region.

Prompt implementation of preventive measures across the Navy aided in minimizing the disruptive impact of the pandemic on their operational readiness. IN’s focus on maintaining combat and mission readiness aided the Navy in deterring any misadventure in the maritime domain, while contributing to the national COVID effort.

If to reiterate the ‘Mission Based Deployment’ philosophy of IN, it has also enhanced Indian Navy’s presence across the region enabling rapid responses to emerging security challenges. The Indian Navy has established a persistent footprint in our areas of interest, including at various choke points in the Indian Ocean. Naval deployments also serve as a deterrent to inimical interests, clearly signalling the Navy’s reach, capability, and intent.

Indian Navy continues to curb maritime piracy

The Indian Navy also remains continuously deployed to curb maritime piracy in the Gulf of Aden. 84 IN ships have been deployed in the region since 2008.In addition to anti-piracy, owing to heightened tensions in the Straits of Hormuz, Indian Navy’s warships also remained deployed in the Gulf since June 2019, to reassure Indian merchant marine transiting the region. Naval ships have escorted 169 Indian Flagged Merchant vessels and 170 lakh tons of cargo under the aegis of Op-SANKALP.

Intra-Navy Exercises – Highlights

Among major, intra-Navy exercises, IN conducted the Table-Top Exercise SHIKSHA, wherein contingencies across the spectrum of operations were war-games. The pan-Navy war game, Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (or TROPEX in short) is scheduled to commence early 2021. The exercise will witness participation of all our operational ships, submarines, and aircraft, as well as units from Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Coast Guard. As part of TROPEX, we will also be conducting a large scale Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Ex-SEA VIGIL’ involving all maritime security stakeholders.

Aligned with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ – Security And Growth for All in the Region–IN participated in 13 bilateral and multilateral exercises, this year. The most recent exercise, Malabar, with US, Japanese and Australian Navies, contributed to enhanced cooperation and trust. As part of the Government of India’s vision of ‘Neighbourhood First’, the Indian Navy undertook Joint EEZ surveillance with Maldives, Seychelles, and Mauritius, as well as Coordinated Patrols (CORPATs) with Bangladesh, Thailand and Indonesia.

IN ships were also deployed to undertake hydrographic surveys for friendly littoral countries, on their request, for about 130 days. Our engagement with friendly foreign countries, including under the IONS construct, aim to build collective maritime competence and, include the element of capacity building and capability enhancement. These engagements help improve interoperability, enhance security, and reaffirm our commitment as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the IOR.

On that note, CNS also informed that training of personnel from friendly foreign countries, which had been held in abeyance owing to the COVID, have been recommenced last month. We have also started online training for foreign trainees in specific verticals to restart training effort during COVID.

While Indian Navy continues to improve operational capabilities and forge closer maritime ties with our neighbours and partners, the formidable force also continues to be proactive in rendering humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. INS Airavat provided succor to Madagascar in the aftermath of Cyclone Dianne in Jan 20. Airavat and Trikand escorted food shipments to Kenya and Somalia through piracy infested waters off East Africa, as part of the United Nations World Food Programme (UN WFP). The UN WFP, as you all know, also won the Nobel Prize this year. Nireekshaka assisted the Government of Mauritius in salvage operations of grounded Merchant Ship Wakashio. Sahyadri was the ‘On Scene Commander’ for coordinating firefighting, salvage, and towing operations of fire-stricken oil tanker New Diamond off the East coast of Sri Lanka. The prompt response to these contingencies demonstrates IN’s resolve to be the ‘First Responder’ in the region.

On-Shore Developments

Information is a critical building block towards ensuring comprehensive maritime security. In this endeavour, the Information Fusion Centre at Gurugram, commissioned in 2018, has established itself as the hub of maritime security information in the IOR, through white shipping exchange agreements with 21 countries and 20 Maritime Security centres. International Liaison Officers from 13 countries have been invited, and 03 ILOs have joined the centre, with 03 more likely to join shortly, as reported.

Human Resource and Training

This year, Indian Navy have taken measures towards enhancing opportunities for women officers in the Navy. In this regard, maiden induction of observers into the helicopter stream, appointment to Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) squadron, and induction into Provost specialisation are some of the milestones achieved. Four women officers have also been appointed on ships, and two women officers have been appointed to overseas billets at Maldives and Moscow. In consonance with the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court, Short Service Commission officers are being considered for Permanent Commission in the Navy.

As a concluding remark, CNS Admiral Singh stated, “Keeping with this year’s Navy week theme, which is ‘Indian Navy -Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive’, I would like to assure, that as the primary manifestation of India’s maritime power, the Indian Navy stands ready to fulfil its mandate to protect our national interests in the maritime domain”

The year was 1971. PAK Air Force already made a surprise aerial intrusion into the Indian Airspace and made offensive strike on multiple IAF bases, triggering noting damage to the force. Indo-Pak bilateral relations were high-tension. Exactly, the time when the PAK Army was engaged in combat against the Mukti Bahini (Bengali Guerrilla freedom fighters) and a Battalion size detachment of the Indian Army in the Battle of Garibpur as part of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

And, at that point of time in 1971, the Port of Karachi housed the HQ of the PAK Navy and almost its entire fleet was based in Karachi Harbour. Since Karachi was also the hub of Pakistan’s maritime trade, a blockade would be disastrous for Pakistan’s economy. The security of Karachi Harbour was predominant to the Pakistani High Command and it was heavily defended against any air or naval strikes. The port’s airspace was secured by the strike aircraft based at airfields in the area. It was that crucial to that nation.

Towards the end of 1971, there were rising tensions between India and Pakistan, and after Pakistan declared a national emergency on 23 November, The Indian Naval Headquarters (NHQ) in Delhi, along with the Western Naval Command, planned to attack the Port of Karachi. A strike group under WNC was formed for the mission – Op-Trident.

Navy Day is observed every year on the 4th of December in commemoration of Op-Trident and the glorious victory of the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pakistan war,1971.

(The writer is a Delhi-based independent contributor to print and online publications. Sayan, is a DCC qualified defence beat writer)