My art expresses life as a flowing stream like Ganga: Paramesh Paul

Artist Paramesh Paul says in his art, he often expresses life as a flowing stream like the Ganga River.

“Many holy cities and temples have risen along the banks of such rivers, and my paintings reflect the essence of these places. They convey stories—some of the spiritual power withintemples and others representing my own struggles, like the steps of the Benaras Ghats, which symbolize the challenges I have faced,” he says in an e-mail interview with The Statesman.

Born in a traditional potter family in West Bengal’s Nabadwip, Paul’s childhood was immersed in the spiritual beauty of the temples, the Ganga River and the artistic sculptures of gods/goddesses crafted by local artists.

A solo exhibition ‘Eternal Heritage: Banaras, Where Timeless Traditions Inspire Art Through the Eyes of Paramesh Paul’ took place from September 5-8 at the India Habitat Centre, Delhi. It gave the onlookers the best impression of Banaras and why this place is so holy for the Hindus.

The artist spoke about his childhood, his first artwork ‘Holy Place’, depicting the Nabadwip Ghat, and the feeling of buying his first bicycle with the earnings, which later became a companion for outdoor painting trips.

In his painting, Shiva and his vehicle, Nandi, form an important part of Ganga in the background; onlookers can often see worshipers offering their prayers to Shiva. The reflection of these visitors in the river echoes with how people often reflect on their lives and deeds while visiting Banaras.

Many mythological and legendary people, including Gautam Buddha, Mahavira, Kabir, Tulsi Das, Shankaracharya, Ramanuja, and Patanjali, have a close relationship with Banaras. Hindu pilgrims flock to the Ganges Ghats in droves, seeking spiritual blessings such as liberation from the never-ending cycle of birth and death, celestial bliss, and freedom from sin.

Banaras is a real paradise for them. In addition to showcasing Hindu deities, Paramesh Paul’s Banaras series also featured the serene Ganges waters, boat trips, sunrise devotion, evening Ganga aartis, the tall banks of the historic ghats, a wide variety of shrines, numerous temple spires, mansions by the water, and ashrams.

Paramesh Paul, through his artwork, narrates the stories about the place and event to his viewers. Over the past few years, Paramesh has exhibited his work at many shows and has managed to create a place for himself in national and international art circles. The technique used by the artist to paint the Banaras series has been oil on canvas, but now he works with acrylic.

The majority of his paintings consist of several layers that are mysterious and highly revealing. They demonstrate a strong connection between creativity and beauty.

On being asked why he chose art as a career? Paramesh Paul said, “Choosing this career was not just a decision, it was following the call of my heart. Whether easy or hard, painting is what I love, and I’m committed to pursuing it for the rest of my life”.

He counts Vikas Bhattacharjee, Ganesh Pyne, M.F. Husain, Paresh Maity, Michelangelo, and Picasso as his favourite artists.