Marketing Communication and Advertising Limited, a State Government Enterprise, providing advertising and other communication-related services, has donated Rs One crore from its profits for the year 2019-20 to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

While most of the sectors suffered due to COVID-19 during the past year, the Company has strived hard to provide quality services thereby assuring profitability.

In the presence of Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries and Gaurav Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, Chairman, C Munikrishna, Directors Veeresh Sangalad & HR Thirthalingappa and Siddalingappa B Pujari, Managing Director, presented the cheque.

Under the able and dynamic leadership of the Chairman and the Managing Director, the Company is constantly working towards fulfilling its social responsibilities and today’s donation is just a small example.