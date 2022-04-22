Maiden Ladakh International Music Festival from April 30

The first-ever Ladakh International Music Festival is set to be held at Leh’s Sonam Wangchuk Stadium starting on April 30.

The four-day event will feature performances by popular rock bands, a rock band competition among the local talent and a special tribute to the Indian Army at one of the world’s highest war memorials, Rezang La.

Bands like ‘The Indian Ocean’, ‘The Yellow Diary’, ‘Parashara’, ‘Tetseo Sisters’ from Nagaland, EDM DJ Ali Burrni and DJ Anna are some of the names that will enthral the audience at the festival. All performances from April 30 to May 2 will be held at Leh’s Sonam Wangchuk Stadium.

In addition, the event will be graced by the frontline warriors of the Indian Army and Bollywood artists Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar. In its second half, the Ladakh International Music Festival will pay a special tribute to the martyrs of Galwan and war veterans of the Indian Army at Rezang La (18,045 ft) in the afternoon on May 4 by launching the Rezang La anthem.

The maiden Ladakh International Music Festival will be hosted by Picturetime in collaboration with the Indian Army. Music composer Joi Barua and his band will be performing the new anthem with Picturetime in metaverse / VR format for the Rezang La memorial.

Commenting on the occasion, music Composer, Joi Barua who is also Program Director, LIMF, says “I am so honoured to bring this festival & my music to the sacred land of Ladakh. I am aware of its special history in the context of Rezang La. This is our tribute to the spirit of Ladakh & the Indian Army. This festival will be proud to showcase the rich musical talent of Ladakh to the rest of the world. As a 1st time initiative, I am so excited to see what surprises are in store”.

GOC-in-C Northern command and LG, UT Ladakh will likely grace the event and also launch the Rezang La Anthem. The anthem will also soon be telecast abroad.

On the Indian Army playing such a pivotal role in the festival, Major General Akash Kaushik, Chief of Staff, Fire & Fury Corps, says, “The Indian Army has a rich musical tradition and a penchant to assist the local populace. Bringing these two aspects together we decided to organise this music fest with a twin-fold aim, to give an opportunity to the young population of Ladakh to enjoy an international music festival as also to showcase the talent of young Ladakhi musicians to the country at large.”

He further said, “With this aim in mind we decided to ask bands from the rest of the country to work with us and all have obliged. Picture time and Sky2ocean are two companies with similar ideals and it was natural for us to merge these ideas and create a marquee event that shall resonate in the minds of the people for a long time.”

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, Picture time, member of the founding committee, LIMF, says “Ladakh International Music Festival brings local Ladakhi music bands an opportunity to play with nationals bands. And the Indian Army is setting an example to justify unity in diversity by not just being the perfect host but also providing a musical piece at Rezang La to enforce the ethos of our defence forces.”

“It is an honour and proud moment for us to be a part of a new original musical dedicated to our braves from Rezang La”, Sushil concluded.