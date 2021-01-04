Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich took over the reins of National Cadet Corps (NCC), the premier youth organization of the country, as its 33rd Director-General on 01 Jan 2021.

Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich was commissioned into the 16th Battalion of the MADRAS Regiment in Jun 1986. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, he has attended all important courses of instructions, the notable amongst them being the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the prestigious Command and General Staff College at the Fuehrungs Academy, Hamburg, Germany.

He has also attended the prestigious Higher Command Course in Mhow and National Defence College Course in New Delhi. He is a Postgraduate and holds an M Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies from the Madras University.

He has been an Instructor in the Indian Military Academy, a Brigade Major of a Brigade and General Staff Officer -1 in the Military Intelligence Directorate. He has tenanted the appointment of Colonel (General Staff) of an Offensive Formation in the plains sector, Colonel General Staff (Planning) of a Command Headquarter and also been the Brigadier General Staff of the esteemed Indian Military Academy.

The General Officer has a rich and varied experience of serving in different terrains. He has commanded his Battalion in the Siachen Glacier and in the intense counter-terrorism environment of the Valley Sector in Kashmir. He has commanded a brigade in the Western Theatre, which is part of a Strike Corps. He has also commanded the Reorganized Army Plains Infantry Division (RAPID) in the desert sector. After his tenure in the deserts, the General Officer has commanded the prestigious High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg.