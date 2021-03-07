Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated LIC of India at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on 20th Feb 2021 for the commendable work done by LIC during the Covid –19 pandemic. Vipin Anand, Managing Director, LIC received the honour at a function organized by Pasbaan-e-Adab, a socio-cultural organization.

During the pandemic, LIC rendered exceptional services to its policyholders and the society as a whole. Death claims arising due to COVID-19 were treated at par with other causes of death and settled on priority. LIC has also ensured that other policy payments like Survival Benefit, Policy Maturity, Annuities and Loans etc were made to policyholders promptly by crediting the amount into the bank account registered with LIC.

For the collection of premium, all Digital channels were available 24X7 during the lockdown period to ensure that the policies did not lapse. Special concessions in claims and premium payments were also given.

For combating the Coronavirus Pandemic, LIC contributed handsomely to PM Cares Fund & CM Relief Fund in different States. LIC also contributed towards Covid ward for Cancer patients in Tata Memorial Hospital and funded for purchase of Ambulance with life-saving equipment like ventilator, multi-channel patient monitoring system etc to other organisations.

LIC employees and Agents also rose to the occasion and stepped in to combat the challenges posed by Covid-19 and suo moto launched various initiatives such as distributing food packets, masks, grocery packets, vegetable bags, sanitizers etc.

To encourage the continuation of Risk Cover in the current circumstances of Corona pandemic and high risk, LIC has provided another opportunity to policyholders to revive their lapsed policies by launching Special Revival Campaign from 07/01/2021 to 06/03/2021.To date, more than 20 lakhs policies have been revived under this campaign.

LIC is committed to its objectives and responsibilities, keeping in mind the welfare of the Nation and its Citizens.