After corona gradually taking a back gear and people already in an upcoming festive mood for personal usage as well as for gifting people are looking for reliable products for skincare. India’s emerging e-commerce beauty website from the house of gifting giant Archies Limited has unveiled a revamped version of the gifting section on their website. It not only contains gifting sets for beauty products but also has an eclectic mix of skincare, fragrance, ayurvedic gift packs from top brands for both men and women. The gifting range is inspired by care and love and hence best products have been made available for the customers at an affordable price.

“We as a country have been going through some heart-wrenching difficult times due to the pandemic which has made the consumers more self-aware about the need for sustainability and wellness in their lives. Indian consumers have now not only become conscious of what they use in their daily lives but also what they are gifting to others. Gone are the days when people used to gift fancy items which probably had no use. But, with the changing times, people’s idea of gifting has also gone through a severe change. They are more intro utility gifting. When it comes to beauty and skincare, organic and ayurvedic products have become the key choice, Keeping all these prerequisites in mind, we have ensured that our revamped gifting section has skincare, beauty and wellness products that are authentic and provide value for money,” said Ms Hanisha Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer, Archiesbeauty.com.

The collection at Archiesbeauty.com is enticing, owing to a plethora of options that have been made available. One can buy aromatic perfumes, organic skincare products, baby products, cosmetics, wellness products, and much more for their loved ones. To make the gift packaging even more graceful you can choose from the gift boxes. Once you log in to the website it will open a gateway to a mega pool which truly gives you the feeling of the “joy of gifting”.

The price range of the gifts starts from Rs 551/- with 10 per cent extra off on the first order.