Jay Bhattacharjee delves into India's 'existential threats' in his latest book.

Incorporating a wide-ranging collection of incisive and insightful essays and reviews by Jay Bhattacharjee that were published in various journals and newspapers between the mid-1990s to 2021, a new book ‘Resurgent Bharat and Other Issues – An Anthology of Essays’ was penned recently.

In the book, the author Bhattacharjee delved into a whole spectrum of issues that confront India, from Indian civilization, politics, military and strategic issues, the forces acting against the Republic from within, the shenanigans of the Lutyens Zone operators, the worrying state of the judiciary and satire.

Launched on March 26 at the India International Centre here, the book was published by Garuda Prakashan.

Without mincing words, the essays, written with historical references and parallels, and unwaveringly sticking to the nationalistic perspective, are a wake-up call to all those of us who wish to see India reinventing itself, with its ancient glory and heritage restored.

From the Indian state’s treatment of Vijay Mallya and Subrata Roy Sahara to detailed essays on how demography can be used to subvert democracy (giving parallels from Europe), the Presidents of the US, including Donald Trump and Barack Obama, to the serious concerns with our judiciary and a ‘Bonglish’ take on the visit of Mamata Banerjee to England for attracting Investment, this anthology provides the reader with the necessary perspectives about how to make informed choices for dealing with forces inimical to the resurgence of Bharat.

“There are cogent reasons for putting together the diverse writings that this book contains. The first one is that our country which happens to be one of this planet’s oldest surviving civilizations, is also a young political entity, compared to many other nation-states in the world.

“Furthermore, Bharat or India is at a very critical juncture of its journey and existence. There are grave existential threats that it confronts. Minimizing these dangers would amount to burying our collective heads under the sand,” the author was quoted as saying.