Indian scientists develop technology to convert sewage into clean water, biogas, manure

Scientists at CSIR and IICT have developed an innovative integrated model plant to derive clean water, biogas for cooking, and manure from sewage and solid waste.

If scientists of CSIR and IICT are to be believed their integrated model plant can convert 100 litres of sewage and 250 kg of organic solid into reusable water, biogas and bio manure.

The scientists have field-tested this integrated model based on AGR and NF technologies for over two years and found that it could work anywhere in India and benefit municipalities where the population is less than one lakh, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“Solid and liquid wastes are major challenges faced by big cities as also for the rapidly urbanizing areas, and sustainable technologies are needed for tackling them. This integrated treatment of sewage along with organic solid waste in India could help evolve a sustainable technology to overcome the solid and liquid waste disposal issues,” the officer said.

He said this integrated approach of sewage and organic solid waste treatment would be very successful for small cities which generate two to four million litres of sewage and five to ten metric tons of organic solid waste per day.

The integrated model is based on Anaerobic Gas lift Reactor (AGR) Technology for treatment of organic solid waste and concomitant generation of biogas and bio manure along with Nanofiltration (NF).

This new high rate biomethanation technology for the integrated treatment of sewage and organic solid waste and concomitant generation of biogas and bio manure was developed jointly by Chief Scientist Dr A Gangagni Rao, and scientist Dr S Sridhar of CSIR- Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

The technologies are supported by the ‘Waste Management Technology’ program of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India and have received national patents individually.