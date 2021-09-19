India celebrates World Bamboo Day, global bamboo market to reach US $ 98,757.9 million by 2026

Organisations engaged in bamboo cultivation and in manufacturing of products made of bamboos, entrepreneurs, scientists and bamboo lovers across the country on Saturday celebrated the World Bamboo Day.

In India and across the world about 100 agencies organised and took part in various events marking the occasion.

The World Bamboo Day was first formally organised on 18 September, 2009, in Thai capital Bangkok by the World Bamboo Organisation.

In India organisations engaged in promotion of bamboo such as Bamboo Society of India, Maharashtra Bamboo Development Board, Kerala state forest research institute and National Institute of Design, INBAR and other organisations involved in the business of bamboo such as Bamboopecker Lifestyle Crafts, a Bangalore based organisation took part in World Bamboo Day events.

Speaking to The Statesman, Member, National Governing Council of Bamboo Society of India and Director Bamboopecker, Parameswaran Krishna Iyer said the world event this year was celebrated virtually due to Covid pandemic. He said the situation so far as awareness about bamboo and its commercial exploitation to things had considerably improved since they first started out in the trade and promotion of bamboo products.

“Today more things are coming up, more farmers and people are exploring opportunities in bamboo. More people are getting trained, many Research and Development works are currently underway. Besides, the National Bamboo Mission too has initiated many steps to help bamboo farmers and entrepreneurs,” Parameswaran said.

Parameswaran was all praise for the central government initiatives to promote bamboo in the country. “The Central government by amending the Forest Act of 1927, has freed private growers to undertake cultivation of bamboo without any restrictions. The amendment has given courage and confidence to farmers and entrepreneurs. But still a lot need to be done in the sector,” he said.

The governing council member of the Bamboo society of India said though the current situation so far as bamboo goes is much better and a lot still needs to be done. “We need to do a lot of things to uplift the sector from the craft image to industrial level. For that, we need bamboo training courses in the industrial training institute, R&D centers, mechanisation, more awareness for field officers of the forest department,” he added.

According to Global Bamboos Market Report 2020, the market value of bamboo stood at US $ 72,102.4 million. It is expected to reach over US $ 98,757.9 million by 2026.