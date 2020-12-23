Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will organize annual E-Summit from 6 January 2021 – 10 January 2021.

The event is an initiative of Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Roorkee. Centred on the theme ‘Embracing Evolution,’ the 5-day Entrepreneurial Fest of IIT Roorkee will witness a congregation of 25+ speakers such as Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder & CEO, Snapdeal, Aloke Bajpai, Co-Founder&CEO, iXIGO, Pankaj Chaddah, Co-Founder, Zomato & Mindhouse, Ankit Nagori, Co-Founder, Cure.fit.

Foreign speakers like sales guru Peter Kazanjy and popular designer Pablo Stanley will be sharing their insights too.

With an objective to ignite the problem-solving skills, case-building skills, technical skills and innovation of students from colleges across India, some of the competitions to be organized include Ideastorm – the B-Plan competition, Productathon- a software hackathon, Sale-Able- a sales competition and much more.

Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: “E-Summit provides a platform for students across India to showcase their entrepreneurial skills. It is also an excellent opportunity for them to hear and also interact with corporate leaders.”

Due to pandemic, this year E –summit will be held virtually. E-Summit witnesses the presence of eminent personalities from the industrial, corporate and entrepreneurial sectors and engages over 10,000+ students, 100+ startups,50+ speaker sessions and 20+ Venture Capitalists from across regions in Asia.

Early bird registrations are currently on.

To register directly for the event:

– Student Pass INR 199 /- https://rzp.io/l/student-pass

– Professional Pass INR 499 /- https://rzp.io/l/esummit

For more details, visit https://esummit.in/