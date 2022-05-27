Geetanjali Shree’s “Tomb Of Sand” becomes 1st Indian language novel to win International Booker Prize

Author Geetanjali Shree has created history as her translated Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand becomes the first book in any Indian language to win the prestigious 2022 International Booker Prize. Originally published in Hindi as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the book is translated into English by Daisy Rockwell.

The book was described by the judges as a “loud and irresistible novel” and competed with five other titles from around the world for the prestigious 50,000 pounds literary prize.

“I never dreamt of the Booker, I never thought I could. What a huge recognition, I’m amazed, delighted, honored, and humbled,” said Geetanjali Shree, in her acceptance speech.

“There is a melancholy satisfaction in the award going to it. ‘Ret Samadhi/Tomb of Sand’ is an elegy for the world we inhabit, lasting energy that retains hope in the face of impending doom. The Booker will surely take it to many more people than it would have reached otherwise, that should do the book no harm,” she said.

We are delighted to announce that the winner of the #2022InternationalBooker Prize is ‘Tomb of Sand’ by Geetanjali Shree, translated from Hindi to English by @shreedaisy and published by @tiltedaxispress@Terribleman @JeremyTiang @mervatim @VascoDaGappah @VivGroskop pic.twitter.com/TqUTew0Aem — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) May 26, 2022 Take a look at the moment Geetanjali Shree and @shreedaisy found out that they had won the #2022InternationalBooker Prize! Find out more about ‘Tomb of Sand’ here: https://t.co/VBBrTmfNIH@TiltedAxisPress #TranslatedFiction pic.twitter.com/YGJDgMLD6G — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) May 26, 2022 The award-winning book narrates the story of an 80-year-old woman who experiences a deep depression after the death of her husband. Eventually, she overcomes her depression and decides to visit Pakistan to finally confront the past that she left behind during the Partition. Geetanjali was born in UP’s Mainpuri and is presently based in New Delhi. She has also authored three novels and several collections of short stories, many of which have been translated into English, French, German, Serbian, and Korean. Shree is a recipient of several awards and has been a fellow of the Ministry of Culture, India and Japan Foundation. She is known for choosing hard-hitting subjects for her novels. Varun Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and tweeted about the book: