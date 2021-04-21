FORE School of Management, one of the leading business schools in Delhi-NCR has recently announced the development of the prototype, Inexpensive Nail-fold Capillaroscopy for Early Detection of Cardio-Metabolic Disease (2021100922). The firm also shared that its innovation will help in the early detection of diabetes and that it has received a patent grant from IP Australia, one of the superior Industry, Innovation and Science dedicated agencies.

Assistant Professor Vinaytosh Mishra, one of the expert faculty members of FORE is the ideator of this device in association with a highly skilled team of twelve proficient researchers and doctors.

Realizing the severity linked with diabetes prompted FORE to initiate the development of this prototype. While it is a serious health concern at the global level, as per the organization, India alone is home to the second-largest number of adults (approximately 77 million) suffering from diabetes. Hence, they brainstormed to develop a device that is tech-savvy and will aid in the detection of diabetes at an early stage.

With this technological innovation, the business school has achieved a new milestone and aims to contribute their bit in combating the risk associated with diabetes. Understanding that the early detection of the disease plays a pivotal role in its management, motivated Mishra to develop a tool with his expertise and experience that will help in the same in the form of Diabetic Retinal Screening (DRS) that too at affordable pricing.

The proposed tool uses Nail-fold Capillaroscopy for early detection of vascular complications and diabetes. It is portable and economically priced which makes it ideal for mass screening of pre-diabetes. The device costs around $100 and can be used to screen more than 100 patients daily. It comes with easy and convenient usage and can be handled easily by a non-clinical person as well after minimal training.

Expressing his elation on the same, Assistant Professor, Vinaytosh Mishra, said, “We are thrilled to announce the development of the prototype of a device that will help in early detection of diabetes. The hard work and dedication of the team has made it possible for us to receive the patent grant by IP Australia. This is indeed a huge achievement for FORE and we are glad to have collaborated with a team of skilled professionals from the medical industry who have put in their heart and soul in the development of the tool. This device if utilized optimally and appropriately can turn out to be a boon by helping in the detection of diabetes at an early stage. We anticipate that this will be the next big thing in the healthcare industry and will revolutionize the treatment of the disease with its unique technology. We hope that this tool will prove to be beneficial and that we will be able to achieve our mission of reducing diabetes-associated risk by its early detection amongst the masses at a global level.”