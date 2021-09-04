First of its kind mobile library on camel starts in Rajasthan

At a time when the Covid pandemic has left millions of children confined to four walls of their home, a novel initiative of a camel-borne mobile library on a camel is drawing laurels across Rajasthan.

This is the first mobile library to start operations in the interiors of Jodhpur district where vehicles find it difficult to operate due to the sandy terrain.

Started under the International Reading Campaign 2021, the library has a total of 1,500 books of which most are story and drawing books.

Till September 8, it will tour the Osiyan sub-block.

The initiative is a result of joint efforts taken up by the state Education Department and ‘Room to Read’ under the International Reading Campaign 2021 and has been started to ensure students can read and write at their homes.

The mobile library travels to far-flung areas to provides access to books to the kids residing there.

Officials said that Room to Read has launched campaigns under the themes of “India gets reading at home” and “Nahin rukenge nanhe kadam, Ghar per rah kar bhi sikhenge hum”.