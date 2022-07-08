Explore Madhya Pradesh in a new manner: MP’s Best National Park

Famous National Parks of Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of forests and national parks in the entire country. If you are planning to visit Madhya Pradesh, then you must spend some moments in the national parks here. There are some famous national parks in the state that you must visit.

The list of the top national parks in Madhya Pradesh is as follows.

Bandhavgarh National Park

Capture the most amazing glimpses of wild creatures going about their daily lives in the luxuriant landscapes of Bandhavgarh National Park. Renowned for having the highest number of tigers in India, Bandhavgarh National Park is one of the best tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh to catch sight of this majestic animal.

The place also has an interesting history as it is believed that the white tigers were first found here and it was also a famed hunting ground for the maharajas. Some of the most exciting things to do here include trekking to the beautiful Bandhavgarh fort, shopping in Bandhavgarh market, enjoying a wildlife safari, wildlife photography, etc.

Flora and Fauna:

Flora: Sal, Saj, Mahua, Bija, Bel, Banyan, Jamun, Bahera, Haldu, Pipal etc.

Fauna: White Tigers, Bengal Tigers, Leopards, Sambar, Barking Deer, Nilgai, Wild Boar, Gaur, Chausingha and Chinkara, the Asiatic jackal, Bengal Fox, Sloth Bear, Ratel, Gray Mongoose, Striped Hyena, Jungle Cat, and Leopard.

Location: State Highway 10, Near Petrol Pump, Bandhavgarh, District Umaria, Tala, Madhya Pradesh

Total Area: 1,536 square kilometers

Best time to Visit: October to June



Satpura National Park

Visit Madhya Pradesh’s Satpura National Park to see the world of pure environment and interesting animals. The area is home to numerous archaeological treasures and magnificent artwork. One of the must-see national parks in Madhya Pradesh is Satpura National Park.

It draws a lot of nature lovers who want to appreciate the numerous types of birds, reptiles, and animals that call this place home. Exotic birds and marsh crocodiles are two of Satpura National Park’s most eye-catching features.

This area’s natural beauty is full of breathtaking hills, engrossing gorges, and rough terrain, making it a haven for all adventure seekers in Madhya Pradesh.

Flora and Fauna:

Flora: Teak, Sal, Tendu, Mahua (Indian butter-tree), Bel (Stone-apple), Bamboos, Grasses, Bushes, Unchecked grown lantanas, etc.

Fauna: Spotted Deer, Indian Bison(Gaur), Tigers, Leopards, Wild boar, Wild dog (locally called Dholes), Sloth bear, Blackbuck (unique attraction), Porcupine, Sambhar, Four Horned antelope (Chowsingha), Smooth otter, Pangolin, Marsh crocodile, Langurs, etc.

Location: Satpura National Park, Hoshangabad District, Madhya Pradesh

Total Area: 524 square kilometers

Best time to Visit: October to April

Kanha National Park

Kanha National Park is famous for its gorgeous views and for being one of the best-maintained national parks in Madhya Pradesh. A visit to Kanha National Park is exciting since you may see Royal Bengal tigers there as well as other animals like leopards and barasinghas.

Exemplifying the natural splendor of the landscape, there are many streams, luxuriant meadows, and dense jungles that adorn Kanha National Park.

One of the most popular locations here is Bammi Dadar which is also famous as Sunset Point. Kanha National Park is also famed for being the inspiration for the famous ‘The Jungle Book’ penned by Rudyard Kipling.

Flora and Fauna:

Flora: Sal, Saja, Lendia, Dhawa, Tendu, Palas, Bija, Mahua, Aonla, Achar and Bamboo.

Fauna: Tiger, Panther, Chital, Sambar, Barasingha, Blackbuck, Barking deer, Python, Indian Cobra, Russell’s Viper, Indian Krait, Common Rat Snake, Common Skink, Giant Danio, Common Rasbora, Mud Perches, etc.

Location: Kisli Gate, Village Khatia, P.O. Kanha National Park, Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

Total Area: 940 square kilometers

Best time to Visit: Mid-October to June end

Madhav National Park

One of the most exciting national parks in Madhya Pradesh, Madhav National Park is filled with lush nature and architectural wonders. It originally had a reputation for drawing the Marathas and Mughals with its exquisite hunting fields. Wildlife enthusiasts would be fascinated by the fascinating views of creatures like tigers, nilgai, Sambar, hyenas, sloth bears, and crocodiles in Madhav National Park.

A popular destination for bird-watchers, the area is also home to a large number of migratory species, such as geese, pochard, pintail, teal, duck, and gadwall. When visiting Madhav National Park, some of the well-known locations to see are George Castle, Sakhya Sagar Lake, the Sailing Club, and others.

Flora and Fauna:

Flora: Dhawda, Palash, Khair, Kerdhai, and Salai

Fauna: Tiger, Leopard, Striped Hyenas, Common Langur, Blackbuck, Jackal, Sambhar, Nilgai, and Sloth Bear.

Location: Shivpuri – Jhansi Road, Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh 473551

Total Area: 354 square kilometers

Best time to Visit: October to March

Panna National Park

Panna National Park, of Madhya Pradesh’s most beautiful national parks, is praised for the variety of plants and animals that call it home. Every lover of nature is in awe of this national park, which is traversed by the Ken River. A boat safari or an elephant safari are two ways that one might take in the grandeur of this location.

Panna National Park, one of the most intriguing tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh, is well known for seeing exotic animals such as the Indian tiger, gharial, vulture, four-horned antelope, etc. Raneh Falls, Ken Gharial Sanctuary, Mahamati Prannathji Temple, Madla, Ajaygarh Fort, and other noteworthy sights are a few that you shouldn’t miss when visiting Panna National Park.

Flora and Fauna:

Flora: Saja, Salai, Tendu, Achar, Kullu, Seja, Aonla, Mahua, Bel, etc.

Fauna: Tiger, Jungle Cat, Wild Dog, Leopard, Hyena, Sambar, Sloth Bear, Blue Bull, Spotted Deer, Four-horned Antelope, Chinkara, Porcupine, Hare, Rusty Spotted Cat, Ratel, Tree Shrew, etc.

Location: NH 75, Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh 471405

Total Area: 542.7 square kilometers

Best time to Visit: November to June

Sanjay National Park

Sanjay National Park is a section of Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve and is renowned for its diverse flora and wildlife. It is a well-known destination in Madhya Pradesh and attracts plenty of visitors who value the beauty of the natural world.

Wild creatures that live there include endangered species of tiger, leopard, sambar deer, and chinkara, among others. When visiting Sanjay National Park, visitors may enjoy a variety of popular activities, including swimming, boating, nature walks, and viewing. In Chamrdadol, tourists may also visit the Tribal Haat to purchase trinkets close to the park.

Flora and Fauna:

Flora: Palas, Salai, Dhawada, Gurajan, Mahua, Semal, Harra, Ber and Tendu

Fauna: Tigers, Leopards, Deer, Sambar deer, Wild boar, Chinkara, Civet, Neel Gai, Porcupine, Racket-tailed drongos, Lesser Adjutant, Indian white-rumped vulture, Egyptian vulture, and Nightjars.

Location– Sanjay National Park, Sidhi District, Madhya Pradesh

Total Area: 466.7 square kilometers

Best time to Visit: September to March