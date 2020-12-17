In the pandemic when a lot of excitement seems to have come to a halt, it is science and technology that is keeping the spirits high. One such live example is India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 where science can be experienced virtually.

“We have events where students can go for virtual tours, 3D exhibitions, virtual events, panel discussions, lectures and many more. There are 41 events and everyone is welcome in the event,” said Dr Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies (NISTADS), New Delhi. She was addressing at JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA.

The university, in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) Haryana, organized a curtain raiser of IISF 2020. IISF will take place from 22-25 December 2020.

The nodal institution for the IISF 2020 is CSIR-NISTADS, New Delhi. This Science Festival is organized jointly by Department of Science and Technology (DST), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

Dr Aggarwal elaborated on the various events and their scopes. She briefed about how students can be benefitted with the programs at the ease of sitting at their homes but without missing the real science.

“When the pandemic happened, we thought it will get over in few months and we will be able to conduct the program like we did last year. But by September it became clear that it won’t be possible for us to conduct it physically, then we thought of conducting it at virtual platforms” said Shri Jayant Sahasrabudhe, National Organizing Secretary, VIBHA.

He explained that IISF is involving global and overseas Indian researchers and academics, beyond the barriers of time and borders. He said that despite the corona outbreak the number of events has been increased and there is a plan to increase it in the consecutive festivals.

Prof Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the University congratulated and appreciated the efforts made by CSIR-NISTADS, Vijnana Bharati and different Ministries to organize this mega festival of science during the current prevailing pandemic.

In another outreach programme of the IISF 2020, Dr Ranjana Aggarwal gave a popular science lecture on the objectives and significance of this mega science festival. Science Communicators’ Group had organized this outreach event to make people aware of the IISF.

Information on various activities related to the Science Festival and registration of partners is available on the IISF website www.scienceindiafest.org