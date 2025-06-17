Enrique Iglesias to perform in Mumbai on Oct 30

Multi-Grammy award-winning music icon and one of pop music’s most influential singer/songwriters, Enrique Iglesias is set to ignite the stage in Mumbai with an exclusive show on October 30.

Produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, this concert marks the multi-platinum-selling artist’s highly anticipated return to India after 13 years, poised to ignite fervent excitement among music enthusiasts across the sub-continent.

Enrique Iglesias, celebrated as one of Spain’s most prolific musical icons, is expected to deliver an unprecedented nostalgic showcase embracing a career-spanning setlist encompassing both his iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his illustrious three-decade plus career. Iglesias’ unparalleled versatility will be on full display as his magnetic stage presence, coupled with his signature bend of pop will ignite the city, enhanced by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals that promises to be an unforgettable, immersive and nostalgic experience for all in attendance.

Iglesias is undeniably one of the biggest acts to ever hit the music space. He has more platinum crossover hits than any artist in modern day music history, and is officially named as Billboard’s ‘Biggest Latin Artist of All Time’. The singer-songwriter first exploded on the scene in 1995, and has since then sold over 180 million albums and amassed over 40 billion streams. He is amongst the distinguished roster of rare artists to have achieved multi-platinum success with both physical and streaming formats with hits both old and new.

He is known as one of pop music’s most influential singer/songwriters of our time by shattering chart records in many capacities with 154 #1 singles across Billboard charts with a total of 27 #1 singles on the Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs Chart, beating out Michael Jackson for holding the record for most number ones in the chart’s history. He has released a constant stream of hits over 30 years, with multiple Grammys, Billboard Awards, American Music Awards, ASCAP Awards, among hundreds more.

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live, the company who hosted Bryan Adams in India last year, states, “Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment. The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India’s stature on the global touring stage.”