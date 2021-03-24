Directorate of Jammu is organizing “Fulkari-2021”, a festival of folk, colours and music in collaboration with M/S Atlas Event Management on 27th of March at Mansar and 28th of March at Jammu respectively. Jammu Region, endowed with abundant natural beauty is all set to enter a new era of peace and development by celebrating the first of its kind Mega Event “Fulkari-2021”.

The foothills of Jammu, the holy lakes of Mansar and Surinsar, the forts of Mahoregarh and Samba etc. offer a range of activities for people of all age groups. The aim behind organizing “Fulkari-2021” is to promote Mansar and Jammu as the most sought tourist destinations of the country.

To enhance the feeling of festivity, a plethora of activities will be organised in these two days concentrating on Adventure, Nature, Culture, Entertainment etc. The festival will combine these themes with the majestic aura of the region to please and entertain the tourists–a rare feeling to behold!

The first day of the event, i.e. 27th March includes adventure activities like MTB from Surinsar to Mansar, Nature Walk, Live Painting Competition, etc. Also, in the evening there would be an ethnic fashion show along with a celebrity performance by Rohanpreet Singh (Punjabi Singer/Actor).

The second day of the event includes a live musical performance by Afsana Khan and Gursaaz from Jammu who won the Best Singer of PTC Punjabi Music awards 2020 and other renowned artists of Jammu.

Speaking on the Occasion, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary (KAS), Director Tourism Jammu said, “The two-day festivity will unleash the vibrant side of Jammu and Mansar bringing the city together in a colourful blend of adventure, culture, heritage and entertainment. This event will surely provide Mansar with a new lease of life.”

In one of its unique endeavour, the tourism department is also organizing Photography Competition, Videography Competition, Bird Watching Competition and Jammu Tourism Tag Line Competition. The competitions will open on the 27th of March, 2021 and run for a period of next week.

The official dates and other terms and condition for the same will be communicated at the inauguration of the event. Also, the event covers FAM Tours to various participants/bloggers from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra etc.

Fulkari 2021 will surely add a new lease of life to Mansar.