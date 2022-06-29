‘You will find me’ depicts abstract version of nature

Gallery Sree Arts a Delhi-based art gallery is set to organize a meaningful and beautiful Art Exhibition. This exhibition showcases artworks by Anvi Singla. The theme for the Art Exhibition “You will find me” is curated by Jitendra Padam Jain. The theme depicts the abstract version of nature.

The artworks are abstract depictions of nature, with fluid lines and vibrant colors that seize the play of light and shadows. The artist uses gold, traditionally laden with spiritual significance, to enhance the luminosity of the bright hues and show her reverence.

The paintings reflect the world around the artist, her exploration of beauty, and her joy in the elegance of nature. Her conceptualizations convey depth and perspective and portray philosophical thoughts and mystical wisdom.

The exhibition is from 1st July till 3rd of July 2022 from 11 am to 7 pm at Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française de Delhi, Indo-French Cultural Centre, 72, K.K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi – 110003.