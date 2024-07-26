Book narrating journey of family of legendary tigress ‘Machli’ launched in Delhi

A coffee table book chronicling five generations of Ranthambore Tigresses, titled “Warrior Queens of Ranthambore” and authored by wildlife photographer Manish Kalani, was launched here.

The book, with photos clicked over eight years, features over 500 meticulously curated images that narrate the journey of the family of the legendary tigress Machli — her daughter Krishna, granddaughter Arrowhead, great-granddaughter Riddhi and Riddhi’s cubs.

The book was officially launched on Thursday evening at a WWF-India event by Chief Guest and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh.

The event was attended by author Manish Kalani, Wildlifer and Chairman of Treasure Group, Ravi Singh, General Secretary and CEO of WWF-India; and Subbiah Nallamuthu, the acclaimed filmmaker known for his documentaries on tigers.

The unveiling and the launch of the book was followed by a panel discussion on ‘Role of Emotions in Tiger Conservation’.