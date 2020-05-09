Airbnb has recently unveiled a novel way to travel and imbibe your favourite reads this spring. Guests can choose from a collection of Online Experiences that celebrate all things literary.

While communities around the world continue to shelter at home, Airbnb will allow guests to connect virtually over their shared love of books, alongside bestselling authors and passionate hosts.

Whether it’s to reconnect with your book club friends or to re-inspire story time with your children, Airbnb Experiences offers an array of virtual options, including learning the secrets of Pasta Grannies with cookbook author Vicky Bennison, making a mini pop-out book, enjoying story time with drag queens, and novel writing with a bestselling author.

Online Experiences include:

Family Storytime with Crafts and Cats (Brooklyn, New York)

Write Inspired by Intuition (Los Angeles, California)

Memoir Writing Workshop (Temp, Arizona)

Small Space Designing with Whitney Leigh Morris (Los Angeles, California)

Story Time with an Award-Winning Author (Atlanta, Georgia)

Write the Book You’ve Always Wanted To (Sydney, Australia)

Propagating Plants with Plant Care Author Hilton Carter (Baltimore, Maryland)

Tequila Mockingbird Cocktail Making (London, UK)

Storytime with Universal Standard (New York, New York)

Therapeutic Book Club with a TV Writer (Los Angeles, California)

Guests can travel to different destinations, cross cultural bridges and meet new people, all from the comfort of home and through the magic of books. Along with Online Experiences, book-themed listings on Airbnb may inspire storytime moments with your loved ones at home. Refresh your reading nooks or create the perfect #shelfie by drawing from these cozy homes that are primed for curling up with a good read.