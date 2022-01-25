Bag your favourite deal during the Republic Day Sale 2022!

As Republic Day is around the corner, several brands and websites have already started flashing lucrative deals for you with the Republic Day Sale. Hoarding on to the most desirable goods are made simpler with a jaw-dropping deal on this day. From health supplements to waffles; refreshing coffees to premium apparel and finally some royal dining here’s an exhaustive list to help you save your extra bucks from shelling!

Myprotein India

Looking to buy your health and gym supplements? This Republic Day, Myprotein will be host in the #BeingOneThisRepublicDay sale on their website (www.myprotein.co.in). Scheduled for January 26th, buyers can stock up their awesome products and avail of an incredible 30% discount on their purchase. From quality performance clothing to health supplements, they have it all. The brand has also introduced its new product – Caramel Brownie Impact Whey Protein – ideal to support all your training goals.

Scram Kidswear

Kids too like to don their favourite apparel on occasions, and there’s one-stop, you can buy them for great discounts this Republic Day. Scram Kidswear – a children apparel brand on this Republic Day is offering a 30% off on its website (scram.in). Trending clothes for those aged 3- 12 years, the range at Scram Kidswear includes Jumpsuits, T-shirts, dredges, sweatshirts, rompers, hoodies, and more. Use code: REPUBLICDAY30

The Belgian Waffle Co.

What better than celebrating this Republic Day by pampering the sweet tooth. The Belgian Waffle Co., this Republic Day, will be exercising special in-store offers across its scrumptious menu of waffles. Treat your tastebuds with their offers including – Get 2 waffles for 240, 3 for 340, and 4 for 440, etc., *T&C applied. Moreover, the brand is offering 20% off on foodservice aggregator platforms like Zomato and Swiggy. One can visit the nearest store or place their orders via Zomato/Swiggy.

The Blue Tiffin

What better of an occasion than Republic Day to relish the age-old royal cuisines of India? The Blue Tiffin, a carefully crafted cloud kitchen drawing inspiration and celebrating the rich royal legacy of India, is offering a 50% discount on its delicious dishes. The menu showcases mouth-watering creations from the royal kitchens across India. To order, search for The Blue Tiffin on Zomato/ Swiggy. You can also access the menu from – https://www.zomato.com/mumbai/the-blue-tiffin-marol

Harbour 9

If you dig western wear, Harbour 9 is getting you deals on this Republic Day that is crafted just for you! Contouring ease and relaxation throughout, this men’s premium weekend wear brand will be offering a 25% discount on its website (https://harbour9.com/) on 26th January, 2022.

Their range comprises performance t-shirts, polo t-shirts, t-shirts, casual shirts, track pants hoodies/sweatshirts, knit shorts, pajamas, etc. Use code: REPUBLICDAY25

Dancing Leaf Tea

To stimulate detoxification, we always rely on healthy teas. Helping you to elevate your wellbeing journey Dancing Leaf has blended teas to cater to diverse palates. From treating your sweet tooth to letting you enjoy the aromatic refreshing teas, the unique variety of blends from Dancing Leaf Teas has a special cup for every mood. This Republic Day, a flat 10% off on these tea blends will be made available for all on the website (https://www.dancingleaftea.com/).

Use Code: REPUBLIC10