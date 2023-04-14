Today is April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, which is commemorated as B R Ambedkar Remembrance Day in India to celebrate the legacy of one of India’s most iconic social reformers and politicians. Fondly called Baba Saheb, Dr. B R Ambedkar is widely known as the architect of the Indian Constitution. His legacy is celebrated not only in India but also in various parts of the world, where he is revered as a champion of social justice, equality, and human rights.

Born in 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Ambedkar embarked on a journey full of struggle and challenges with dogged determination and eventually succeeded in his mission. His life and works are a testament to his unrelenting struggle for the establishment of a just and equitable society.

Despite being born into a socially marginalised community, he rose to become one of the most influential leaders of his time. His tireless efforts towards the uplift of the downtrodden and the marginalised have earned him the title of ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’.

Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution to India’s freedom movement and his tireless struggle to ensure the rights of the Dalits, treated by society as the ‘untouchables’, have earned him a place in the annals of Indian history. He was one of the few leaders who recognised the importance of political power in bringing about social change, and his unwavering commitment to the cause of social justice and equality was the driving force behind his political career.

Babasaheb was instrumental in ensuring the inclusion of provisions in the Indian Constitution that guaranteed social, economic, and political rights to all citizens, regardless of caste, religion, or gender. He also fought for the abolition of caste system, which had been a bane for Indian society for centuries. His efforts to bring about social change were not limited to the Indian subcontinent, as he was also a champion of the rights of the oppressed and marginalised in other parts of the world.

Dr. Ambedkar’s struggle for equality and social justice continues to inspire millions of people in India and around the world. His vision of an egalitarian society, where every individual is treated with dignity and respect, is as relevant today as it was during his lifetime. As India and the world grapple with issues of social inequality and discrimination, Dr. Ambedkar’s teachings offer a ray of hope and a roadmap for a better future.

In recognition of Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution to the cause of social justice and equality, his birthday is also referred to as ‘Equality Day’ by some in India. It is a day when people from all walks of life come together to celebrate his life and works, and to pledge their commitment to the cause of social justice and equality. On this day, seminars, discussions, and cultural programs are organised to spread awareness about Dr. Ambedkar’s teachings and to honor his memory.

Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy transcends beyond the Indian subcontinent. His teachings have inspired many social and political movements around the world, and his ideas continue to shape the discourse on social justice and human rights. His message of unity and equality, despite differences in caste, religion, or gender, is a message that resonates across borders and has the potential to bring about real change.

Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to the cause of social justice and equality are unparalleled, and his vision of a just and equal society continues to inspire millions around the world.