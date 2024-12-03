‘AYAR, THE INKA’s LEGEND’ launched in India

The Peruvian culture comic book AYAR, THE INKA’s LEGEND was officially launched on November 27 at the National Museum in New Delhi by Art Pass Publisher, a division of JJ Enterprises.

AYAR, THE INKA’S LEGEND is a Peruvian comic book written by Oscar Barriga that delves into the tale surrounding the foundation of the Inka Empire. It follows the adventurous journey of the Ayar Brothers while weaving together the rich mythology of Peru’s coast, highlands, and jungles.

The comic book follows an epic tale set in a world balanced across three realms: Hananpacha (the land of the gods), Kaypacha (our world), and Ukjupacha (the underworld). Wiracocha, the Creator, established harmony with laws for all to live by. But when his son, Huallullo Carhuinchu, leaves Hananpacha to rule Kaypacha and thus darkness consumes the world.

In a desperate bid to restore balance, the Sun God, Inti, sends his sons—the mighty AYAR brothers—and their wives on a daring mission to Kaypacha, where they must establish Cuzco, the future heart of the Incan empire.

The inaugural event was attended by diplomats, students, scholars, comic enthusiasts, media representatives, distributors, and influencers.

Oscar Barriga, author of AYAR, THE INKA’S LEGEND, expressed his excitement over the comic’s reception in India, stating, “The response to Ayar has far exceeded my expectations. It’s clear that the ancient wisdom of the Inkas and Indians shares a common thread, highlighting our shared human heritage.”

He further added, “I am thrilled to see how Indian readers have connected with Ayar’s fusion of Inka mythology and Indian philosophical themes. Their enthusiasm is a testament to the universal bond between our cultures.”

Jorge Castaneda, former Ambassador of Peru to India and Co-Founder of Art Pass Publisher, expressed that AYAR, THE INKA’S LEGEND seeks to foster cross-cultural understanding and exchange between India and Peru, two nations united by shared values of culture, integrity, patriotism, and more.

He further shared that the book is not just a comic, but a powerful tale of courage, wisdom, and resilience, unfolding within the majestic landscape of the Incan Empire.

The Inca Empire flourished for nearly three centuries before the Spanish arrived in Latin America in 1532 C.E. Its myths, legends, and traditions continue to fascinate Peruvians and people worldwide. But how did this mighty empire come into existence? The book unravels the magnificent legends that trace the origins of one of history’s most remarkable civilizations.