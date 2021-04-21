It’s April end and tourist resorts in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh were still snowing, weather officials said on Wednesday. The state capital Shimla, which saw the night temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius, recorded 16.2 mm rain.

Popular destination Manali saw a low 4.8 degrees with 43 mm rain. However, its nearby places like Atal Tunnel had moderate spells of snowfall — significant for the season.

Widespread rain in mid hills, accompanied by thunder and strong winds, and snow in higher reaches across the state brought the minimum temperature three degrees below normal, a weather official here told IANS.

The remote districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba received moderate snowfall during the night and the weather remained cloudy and extremely cold in the morning.

The minimum temperature in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti was recorded at minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the state. It saw 12 cm snowfall.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a minimum of 0.1 degree with 11.4 cm snow.

Lower hills of the state experienced widespread rain.

The minimum temperature in Dharamsala, which received 12.6 mm rainfall, was low at 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office has forecast more rain and snow in the state till April 23.