adidas and American supermodel Karlie Kloss have teamed up on their first activewear collection which is a mélange of versatile activewear, ranging from the essential high-performance workout bra and tights to trend-inspired streetwear pieces.

The collection is designed to inspire young women to harness the power of an active life. Taking inspiration from the wardrobe of Karlie Kloss and her own background in sports and love of running, the collection is available in a palette of collegiate colours with playful orange accents.

The collection has aimed to reduce the use of plastic and make a more sustainable product and therefore has used PRIMEBLUE, a high- performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic and PRIMEGREEN, a series of high-performance recycled materials.

Created for optimum performance and comfort, the collection features adidas’ AEROREADY fabric technology throughout to keep athletes and creators feeling dry as they move.

Karlie Kloss commented: “Staying active is such an integral part of my physical and mental health and I’ve learned so much about teamwork and community from participating in sports throughout my life. To design a collection with adidas is truly a dream come true. I hope this collaboration inspires the next generation of women to use sport to fuel their passions and achieve their ambitions.”

Speaking on the partnership, VP of Design at adidas Josephine Aberg commented: “adidas is committed to finding partners who share our same vision – that through the power of sport, we have the power to change lives. Karlie’s passion for sport, fashion, tech and innovation and her ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for young women through personal projects like Kode With Klossy make her the perfect partner in the adidas family to collaborate on a fresh collection that inspires women everywhere to embrace sport to foster a strong body and mind. Designed with the next-generation in mind, the adidas x Karlie collection delivers the best in high-performance sportswear through Karlie’s unique fashion lens, all while using the latest innovation in more sustainable materials and methods.”