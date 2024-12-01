‘Motorsports landscape in India is still growing, and funding is a big challenge’

She had to defy conservative norms and overcome significant backlash to pursue her dreams. Hailing from a conservative Muslim family where women driving on roads was frowned upon, she challenged societal expectations. As the only female performer in racing events, her determination and resilience serve as an inspiration. She paves the way for future generations, proving that with hard work and passion, anything is possible.

Humaira Mushtaq is the first and the only female professional car racer from Jammu and Kashmir, shattering stereotypes and records. Born with a passion for speed, she began racing at the tender age of four with go-karts, progressing to Rotax karting at six. Her talent and dedication led her to single-seaters, touring cars, GT, and F2/F3 cars. Her achievements extend beyond national borders. She made history as India’s first female representative at the prestigious British Endurance Racing Championship. Competing against male drivers from various nationalities, she secured points and earned acclaim from British media.

Speaking to The Statesman, Humaira Mushtaq narrates her fascinating journey, bracing all odds and challenges, and explains how bigger funding can be a game changer.

Advertisement

Excerpts:

Q: Can you tell us a bit about yourself — where you grew up, what was your upbringing like, and how were you first introduced to racing?

A: I grew up in a traditional Muslim family in Jammu and Kashmir, a place where you rarely see women driving, let alone racing. But from as early as I can remember, I was drawn to cars. I think I was around three or four when my dad gave me my first toy car, and I was hooked. I was not the kind of kid who played with dolls; I preferred hanging out with boys because they had toy cars! My dad picked up on this and when I was four he got me a custom-made go-kart track. That is really where it started — and I spent hours there practising.

It may sound unusual, but I always felt a pull towards racing; it just felt natural. By the age of five, I was competing with boys in professional go-karting championships and competitions, and I loved every bit of it. Not doing it out of competition or competing or winning from the boys, but purely for the thrill and fun it brought me. It later escalated and advanced as I grew. I later moved on to single-seaters, formula racing, saloons, touring cars, and eventually to more advanced Formula and GT (grand tourers) cars. Occasionally, I like to drift. Even though both my parents were doctors, my dad had a love for motorsports, and he always encouraged me to follow my passion.

Q: Describe a typical day in your training routine — how do you ensure you are physically and mentally ready to take on tough situations?

A: Every day, I focus on both physical and mental preparation, which is essential in racing. My training routine involves a mix of cardio, strength training, and mental exercises that help me maintain focus under pressure. Racing is physically demanding, so I work hard on my stamina and reflexes. I also make sure to include meditation and visualisation exercises, especially when preparing for races.

Mentally, I remind myself of what it takes to be on the track, particularly when representing my country. I practise visualising each corner and turn, imagining the speed and the way the car responds. I have learned that in racing, mental endurance is as crucial as physical strength.

Q: As a woman in motorsports, what were some struggles you encountered in your journey, and how did these experiences shape your career? Can you describe some of the biases you encountered in your personal life as well as in the motorsports community?

A: Being a woman in motorsports has meant breaking down a lot of walls. At the start, people doubted my ability just because of my gender. For example, I was working with a new team in the UK who hadn’t seen me race before and assumed I could not handle the technical demands or pressure. This obviously changed five laps later after they saw me setting lap records. But I knew I had earned my place, and I was determined to give my best shot. I was not going to let anyone take that away from me — fuelling my focous and starving my distractions.

Even personally, people could not understand why I wanted to pursue such an unconventional path. Coming from a conservative background, there was a lot of resistance and even disapproval when I told people I wanted to race. Many told me to ‘back off’ or tried to make me feel that motorsports wasn’t a place for women. But each of those experiences just strengthened my resolve. Racing is not just about being fast; it’s about showing that I belong, no matter what others think.

Q: What was your experience like as the first Indian and the only woman on the tracks of the British Endurance Racing Championship?

A: It was surreal and overwhelming at the same time. Representing India at the British Endurance Racing Championship, racing for Aston Martin, felt like a dream. But it was also a huge responsibility. I wasn’t just representing myself; I was there for my country and for women everywhere who dream of breaking barriers.

There was scepticism from some of my male teammates and competitors, especially initially. But once I started racing, I earned their respect on the track. I proved that I was there because of my skills and determination, not as a novelty. Competing there as the only Indian woman on the grid was challenging, but it felt incredibly empowering. I knew I was setting an example, and that kept me going.

Q: Coming from a family of academics and discontinuing your dentistry education to pursue race car driving must have been difficult. What were some struggles you faced during this career transition? Were there any thoughts of self-doubt or apprehensions that you overcame?

A: I excelled in science and English as a student so I took medicine as my subjects in the 11th and 12th. I never intended to become a doctor since I believe in giving 100% to everything. My heart belonged to motorsports. I couldn’t see myself doing a 9-4 desk job. I made it to medical school upon an agreement I had with my mother which promised her to finance the initial years of my career in return for me making it to a medical school via government quota. I was in dire need of funds since I’d moved to advanced racing. I studied hard, not because I wanted to become a doctor but because I wanted to become a racing driver.

Q: I read that your father was your biggest cheerleader. What role did he and other family members play in encouraging and supporting you to pursue your passion?

A: My father was my biggest supporter from the start. He encouraged my love for cars when no one else did. Even when people questioned my dreams, he was always there, building tracks for me, taking me to races, and supporting me in every way he could. My family had its reservations, especially considering the risks, but my father’s belief in me made all the difference. Unfortunately, I lost him when I was 13 just a few days before my 14th birthday. My dad’s last words to me were “don’t stop racing, become a professional. You have this rarest talent which not a lot of people have. Reach out to the world and create an example. Allah will help you and you will move mountains.

Q: Several sportspersons in India often find lack of sponsorships and funding as one of their biggest challenges. Have you ever faced any such setbacks? How well supported is the Indian motorsports landscape, and what can be done to better it?

A: Funding is a huge challenge in motorsports, especially for women. Racing is an expensive sport, and getting sponsors has not been easy. I had to work part-time jobs while I was in the UK, and apply for any sponsorships I could find. The motorsports landscape in India is still growing, and I think if we could have more funding and sponsorship opportunities, especially for women, we would see more talent emerging. Recognition at an early stage is crucial to sustaining a career in this sport.

Q: As you have been into motorsports from a very young age, how have you seen the sport evolve, especially for women’s participation in India?

A: When I started, there weren’t any women in motorsports, and it was almost unthinkable for a girl from Jammu and Kashmir to take up racing. But over the years, I have seen attitudes change, and women are coming forward. I think seeing women compete internationally shows others that this is a possibility, even in a male-dominated sport. There is still a long way to go, but we are making progress. My fight is not with gender, but with the stereotype and societal system that designates careers based on gender.

Q: How important have the success stories of other racers, especially women, been to you? What is the message or legacy that you hope to leave for someone who looks up to you?

A: Stories of other female racers have been a huge inspiration for me, reminding me that I am not alone on this journey. I want to be an inspiration for young girls to pursue their dreams, no matter how unconventional. My message is simple: if you have the passion and you’re willing to put in the work, there’s no reason you can’t achieve it. Racing is not just for men—it’s for anyone with the skill and drive. You have the power to create your own reality; all it takes is the willingness to do it.

Q: Finally, how has being in sports influenced you personally and emotionally?

A: Sports has taught me resilience, patience, and self-belief. Racing has pushed me to my limits, but it has also given me incredible strength and focus. Emotionally, it has been a rollercoaster, especially in handling the pressure and overcoming challenges. But each race has made me more grounded, reminding me that limits exist only in our heads. No one is perfect, and there is always room for improvement. Seek inspiration from the little improvements you make every day — be your own inspiration. This will put you on the path to bigger achievements. Take ownership of your life and the decisions you make. Be driven by the drive within yourself. I always say that life is like a car — always sit in the driver’s seat of your car, and never let anyone take you around or decide a life for you.