‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ scores Rs 5.49 Cr opening at Box Office

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has started off with a bang at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie grossed Rs 5.49 crore in India on its opening day.

Box office report

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news, stating, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1… Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] Rs 2 cr start… Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push… Fri Rs 5.49 cr. #India biz.”

He further mentioned that national chains played a significant role in the film’s success, contributing Rs 3.35 crore on the first day, with contributions from #PVR (Rs 1.54 cr), #INOX (Rs 1.11 cr), and #Cinepolis (Rs 70 lacs).

Actors Reaction

Taran Adarsh also expressed his expectations for the film to maintain its momentum throughout the weekend. He stated, “ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Sun… The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend. #ZHZB.” With the ongoing ticket offer and positive word of mouth, the film is anticipated to have a successful opening weekend.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple. Prior to the film’s release, Vicky expressed his excitement, saying, “Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it.” Sara also shared her thoughts, stating, “I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships and marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it.”

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ also features Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq in supporting roles. The film is expected to continue its successful run at the box office, capitalizing on its strong start and positive audience response.