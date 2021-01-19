YouTube star CarryMinati has released a new rap single titled Vardaan, which is inspired by his own teenage years.

The track gives out life lessons for young teenagers embarking on their journey as grown-ups. Ajey Nagar, who is popular as CarryMinati on YouTube, touches upon emotions that an average teenager experiences whilst transitioning from the adolescent to the adult stage, right from seeking validation from family and peers about their choices, to sacrificing dreams and passions due to lack of access to the right kind of education and guidance.

Written and performed by Ajey Nagar, the music is composed by Nagar’s older brother Yash Nagar, or Wily Frenzy, while the music video is directed by Dhruv Sachdeva.

Talking about the song, CarryMinati said: “2020 got me thinking about a lot of things, including my early teenage years and how I climbed the ladder of success despite all the odds and the backlash.”

“Last year was quite disheartening in a lot of ways, so I thought I’d kickstart 2021 on a more encouraging note by giving out a strong positive message. This track is a dedication to all the young minds out there to not pay heed to the opinions of those who don’t matter. This is my story of the trials and tribulations I faced on the journey of pursuing my passion and I hope my humble effort will inspire the youth in some way,” he added.

Meanwhile, CarryMinati is set to enter Bollywood with a role in the Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer, MayDay. He will play a social media sensation. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on April 29, 2022.