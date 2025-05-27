Woman trespasses Aditya Roy Kapur’s home in Bandra, case registered

A 47-year-old woman reportedly entered actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on Monday.

The actor’s house help allowed the woman inside. Upon his return, Aditya noticed a stranger in his house and promptly alerted the building secretary. A case has been registered against the woman for trespassing.

Advertisement

Kapur was away for a shoot when the woman rang the doorbell of his house. His domestic help, Sangita Pawar, questioned the woman, but she said she had brought clothes and other gifts for the actor and that she was supposed to come at 6 p.m. to meet him. Believing her, the house help let her in, as per the FIR reported by Free Press Journal.

Advertisement

When Kapur returned home, Pawar informed him about the woman and her intention to meet him. The actor did not recognize her and immediately contacted the building’s secretary, who promptly approached the actor’s manager, Shruti Rao.

Rao quickly reached Kapur’s residence and contacted the Khar police.

After registering the case against the trespasser, the police began investigating the matter and revealed that the woman is Gazala Jhakaria Siddique a resident of Dubai. However, when questioned about her purpose for visiting the actor, she evaded the questions.

The police concluded that she had unlawfully entered the actor’s home with possible criminal intent. An FIR was filed against Siddique under Section 331(2) (Punishment for house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a preliminary investigation.

Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film, “Metro…In Dino”, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. The film is all set to make its way in cinemas on July 4.