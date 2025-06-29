Will Smith reflects on Chris Rock Oscars slap

Academy Award-winning actor and rapper Will Smith has seemingly referenced his infamous slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a recent freestyle session.

During a visit to British DJ Charlie Sloth’s ‘Fire in the Booth,’ Smith rapped, “If you talking crazy out your face up on the stage and disrespect me on the stage, expect me on the stage.”

He continued, “Jokers dish it out, cry foul when it’s time to take it/City full of real ones, wasn’t raised to fake it,” as quoted by People magazine.

The lyrics appear to reference the incident at the 94th Academy Awards, where Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, shaved head.

Rock had said, “Jada, I love ya. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” referencing the 1997 film GI Jane, in which Demi Moore’s character shaves her head.

Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia.

Advertisement

Following the slap, Smith issued a public apology to Rock, stating, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Advertisement

Smith resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending their ceremonies for 10 years.

This isn’t the first time Smith has referenced the incident in his music.

His recent album, ‘Based on a True Story,’ features lyrics that seem to allude to the slap.

As per People magazine, in one track, he raps about being “cancelled,” while another voice says, “Him and Jada both crazy, girl, what you talkin’ bout?/ You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth.”