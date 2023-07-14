Who is Simran Kaur? An actress in Gadar 2

Simrat Kaur an actress in Gadar 2 is getting trolled for doing intimate scenes in some previous films. But her co star Ameesha Patel in Gadar defended her and also got trolled by fans.

Ameesha had responded to a troll who had questioned Simrat Kaur’s casting in Gadar 2 by posting some clips of intimate scenes from her Telugu films and wrote, “Spent the entire evening today defending the negativity surrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opposite Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity and not shame a girl! Let’s encourage new talent!!”

Who is Simran Kaur?

Simrat Kaur is an Indian actress who appeared in Telugu films. She was debuted in 2017 with the film Prematho Mee Karthik starring opposite Kartikeya Gummakonda. Simrat full name Simrat Kaur Randhawa, was born and brought up in Mumbai in Punjabi family. She has graduated in B.Sc Computer Science. In 2018, she acted in Parichayam and Soni. She was chosen as the female lead for telugu romantic thriller Dirty Hari starring alongside Shravan Reddy in the Indian adaptation of Match Point.

She was featured in Punjabi music videos like Burj Khalifa and Laara Lappa by Himanth Sandhu. In 2021, she has featured in the Mika Singh Tere Bin Zindagi romantic song.

In 2022 she got a chance to act in a cameo role of Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju.

Now she is the major part in the film Gadar2, she has casted opposite Utkarsh Sharma.