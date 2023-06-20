Who is Nilofer? Sumbul Touqeer shares pictures from father’s second wedding

Sumbul Touqeer, the talented actress known for her appearance on Big Boss, has once again grabbed headlines. However, this time it’s not for her professional endeavors but for a heartwarming personal update. She recently welcomed her father’s new partner with open arms, and the news has melted the hearts of her fans. Let’s delve into the details about the new addition to her family.

Sumbul’s father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, tied the knot with Nilofer in an intimate Nikah ceremony on June 15. The event was attended by close family members and friends, keeping the celebration personal and low-key. Following the wedding, a reception was held, which had a limited number of guests in attendance.

Nilofer, the new partner of Touqeer, is a divorced woman who has been raising her two-year-old daughter as a single mother. After her previous marriage ended, she dedicated herself to caring for her family and providing a better life for her child.

Sumbul and her sister Saniya, who is also an actress, actively participated in finding a suitable partner for their father. Touqeer had divorced Sumbul’s mother when she was just six years old and had been raising their two daughters as a single father ever since.

Now that Touqeer and Nilofer have committed to a long-term partnership, he decided to share the news about their relationship once they had settled down properly. The entire family joyfully celebrated their union, as evident from the Instagram pictures they shared, showcasing their happiness and love for one another.

Saniya, in an Instagram story, revealed that the two sisters now have a new sibling to adore. They have been showering her with gifts, toys, and affection, cherishing the precious moments they spend together as a blended family.

Sumbul Touqeer’s gesture of warmly welcoming her father’s new partner has touched the hearts of her fans.