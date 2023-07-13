Who Is Mayank Madhur? BJP leader accusing Kangana Ranaut of fraud

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut finds herself in the midst of a legal turmoil, as she faces accusations of fraud from BJP leader Mayank Madhur. Mayank, who claims to have assisted Kangana in the past, alleges that she failed to uphold her end of the deal. As this news sets social media abuzz, let’s take a closer look at who Mayank Madhur is.

Delving into Mayank’s Instagram bio, we discover a multifaceted persona. Describing himself as a Political Consultant & Trainer, Strategist, Producer, Nationalist, and an advocate of independent views, Mayank proudly associates himself with the RSS and BJP. His social media posts unveil joyful moments shared with Kangana Ranaut, to the extent that he considers her part of his ‘family.’

Originally from Delhi, Mayank works as an Event Promoter at the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, under the Government of India. He frequently mingles with BJP leaders and workers across various regions of the country, cementing his presence within political circles.

During the interview, the BJP leader claimed that he had been the one responsible for arranging meetings between Kangana Ranaut and several chief ministers, namely Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hemant Biswa, and Rajnath Singh. He further stated that he played a crucial role in obtaining the necessary permissions for her films, which included titles like ‘Dhaakad,’ ‘Tiku Weds Sheru,’ ‘Tejas,’ and ‘Emergency.’ Additionally, he asserted that he had taken charge of handling her legal affairs.

Mayank’s association with Kangana extends beyond mere professional ties; he shares a close bond with her sister Rangoli Chandel and their entire family. Numerous pictures of their shared moments grace Mayank’s social media profile, revealing an intimate connection. He was often invited to family gatherings, treated like any other beloved member.

Fondly addressing Kangana as ‘Babbar Sherni’ and showering her with endearing nicknames, Mayank’s accusations of being deceived by the actress have left many bewildered. He claims that she reneged on promised roles and neglected to compensate him for the extensive support he provided to both her and her family.

As Mayank contemplates his next course of action, uncertain about whether to file a lawsuit against Kangana, we must stay tuned for further updates. Expressing his intentions, Mayank revealed that he had sought guidance from a former chief justice of India to navigate the legal pathways. He further mentioned that he had engaged in discussions with chief ministers, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Home Affairs to examine the feasibility of obtaining prompt arrest warrants from various states. He assured everyone that all actions would be conducted in strict adherence to the law.

The unfolding drama surrounding Kangana Ranaut and Mayank Madhur keeps the public on edge, eagerly anticipating the outcome of this unexpected clash. Stay tuned for further developments in this gripping saga.