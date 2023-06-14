Who is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan? Interesting facts about ‘Never Have I Ever’ actor

Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has gained recognition for her role as Devi Vishwakumar in the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Ramakrishnan’s journey and background add depth to her portrayal of the character. Here is what we know about the new star in the making.

Born and raised in Mississauga, Ontario, Ramakrishnan comes from a Tamil Hindu family who sought refuge in Canada due to the civil war in Sri Lanka. In interviews, she has emphasized her Tamil Canadian identity, differentiating herself from being solely Sri Lankan.

Ramakrishnan’s acting career took off when she landed the role of Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever after being selected by Mindy Kaling from thousands of applicants during an open casting call in 2019. Her casting attracted significant international media attention, as it highlighted her representation as a Tamil Canadian.

In interviews, Ramakrishnan has expressed the importance of portraying strong South Asian women in mainstream media, emphasizing the need for women of color to have substantial roles rather than being relegated to minor parts. She credits Kaling for providing her with this empowering opportunity.

Ramakrishnan’s family consists of her father, Ram Selvarajah, an IT Specialist, her mother, Kiruthiha Kulendiren, a Marketing Officer, and her brother, Vishwaa Ramakrishnan. Outside of acting, she has trained in Bharathnatyam and ballet, showcasing her talent in dance. Additionally, Ramakrishnan is a skilled piano player and is part of a jazz band.

In addition to her role in Never Have I Ever, Ramakrishnan has expanded her acting portfolio. She appeared as Priya Mangal in the Pixar film Turning Red (2022) and has lent her voice to the computer-animated comedy My Little Pony. Her upcoming project includes starring in the Netflix romantic comedy film The Netherfield Girls, a contemporary adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice, marking her debut in feature films.