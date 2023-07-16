What role is Cillian Murphy playing in the movie Oppenheimer?

Cillian Murphy is getting famous for his role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film Oppenheimer in which the are looking very promising in the role. He is all geared it for the big release and promotion the film everywhere.

Murphy was born on 25 May 1976 in Douglas, Cork. His mother taught French while his father, Brendan, worked for the Department of Education. His grandfather, aunts, and uncles were also teachers. He was raised in Ballintemple, Cork he had two sisters and one brother. He started writing and performing songs at the age of 10. He was raised Catholic and attended the fee-paying Catholic secondary school Presentation Brothers College, where he did well academically but often got into trouble, sometimes being suspended; he decided in his fourth year that misbehaving was not worth the hassle. Not keen on sports, which was a major part of the school’s curriculum, he found that artistic pursuits were neglected at the school.

Murphy did his first performance in secondary school when he participated in a drama module presented by Corcadorca Theatre Company director Pat Kiernan. Novelist William Wall, who was his English teacher, encouraged him to pursue acting but he was set on becoming a rock star. In his late teens and early 20s, he sang and played the guitar in several bands alongside his brother, Páidi, and the Beatles-obsessed duo named their most successful band The Sons of Mr. Green Genes, which they adopted from the Frank Zappa song of the same name. They were offered a five-album deal by Acid Jazz Records, which they rejected because Páidi was still in school and the duo did not agree with the small amount of money they would get for giving the record label the rights to Murphy’s compositions.

Advertisement

Murphy began studying law at University College Cork (UCC) in 1996 but failed his first-year exams because he was busy with his band, but he knew within days after starting at UCC that law was not what he wanted to do. After seeing Corcadorca’s stage production of A Clockwork Orange, directed by Kiernan, acting began to garner his interest. His first major role was in the UCC Drama Society’s amateur production of Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme, which starred Irish-American comedian Des Bishop.

He made his professional debut in Enda Walsh’s 1996 play Disco Pigs and in the 2001 screen adaptation of the same name. His early notable film credits include the horror film 28 Days Later (2002), the dark comedy Intermission (2003), the thriller Red Eye (2005), the Irish war drama The Wind That Shakes the Barley (2006), and the thriller Sunshine (2007). He played a transgender Irish woman in the comedy-drama Breakfast on Pluto (2005), which earned him a nomination for a Golden Globe Award.

Murphy began collaborating with filmmaker Christopher Nolan in 2005, playing Scarecrow in The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012) as well as appearing in Inception (2010) and Dunkirk (2017). He gained prominence for his role as Tommy Shelby in the BBC period drama series Peaky Blinders (2013–2022) and for starring in the horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II (2020). In 2023, he starred as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer.

In 2011, Murphy won the Irish Times Theatre Award for Best Actor and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for the one-man play Misterman. In 2020, The Irish Times named him one of the greatest Irish film actors.