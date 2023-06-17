Who is Ajey Nagar popularly known as CarryMinati?

Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, a 24-year-old Indian YouTuber, streamer, and rapper from Faridabad, recently organized a four-hour charity stream on his official channel CarryisLive. The purpose of the stream was to raise funds for the victims of the Odisha train accident. All the proceeds generated during the charity stream will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund-Government of Odisha. As curiosity surrounding Nagar’s identity grows, let’s delve into some details about him.

Ajey Nagar, or CarryMinati, has gained significant recognition for his YouTube content, which includes roasting videos, comedic skits, and reactions to various trending topics. With an impressive following of almost 39 million subscribers on his CarryMinati channel, as well as over three million subscribers on CarryIsLive, he has become one of India’s most popular YouTube personalities, particularly among the younger audience.

However, Nagar has also faced controversy. In May 2020, his roast video titled “YouTube vs TikTok – The End” caused a stir on YouTube India. The video was eventually taken down by YouTube due to violations of the platform’s terms of service, citing concerns of cyberbullying and harassment. He has been criticized by internet users for his inappropriate comments on different issues.

Nagar’s journey on YouTube began at a tender age of 10, and he attended Delhi Public School in Faridabad until 2016. However, he made the decision to drop out of school in pursuit of his YouTube career, even skipping his Class-XII Board examination due to nervousness about passing the economics exam.

His achievements extend beyond the realm of YouTube. In 2019, Nagar was listed as the 10th Next Generation Leader by Time magazine, an annual compilation of young individuals who have built innovative careers. Additionally, he was featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list in April 2020.

Nagar’s talents also extend to the music industry. In 2020, he collaborated with music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman for the music video “Date kar Le.” Furthermore, his rap single “Yalgaar,” featuring music by Wily Frenzy, served as the theme song for the 2021 film “The Big Bull,” which is based on the life of Harshad Mehta.