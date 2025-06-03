When Matt Damon was humbled by his mother

Hollywood actor Matt Damon, who has a knack for telling compelling stories, once shared how his mother humbled him down.

A recently resurfaced video from ‘The Graham Norton Show’, features the actor narrating a story when his mother knocked some sense into him, to keep him grounded.

In the video, he said, “This is funny. In the movie ‘The Natural’ starring Robert Redford , the character Roy Hobbs says, ‘All I want is to walk down the street, and when I walk down the street for people to say there goes Roy Hobbs the best that ever was’”.

He further mentioned, “And I loved that movie and I loved Robert Redford. One day, my mother asked me, ‘Well, what is it? What is it that you want Matthew?’. And I said, ‘Look all I want to walk down the street someday and have people say there goes Matt Damon the best that ever was’. And my mother went, ‘That is the most disgusting, and self-absorbed thing I have heard coming out of your mouth’”.

‘The Natural’ is a sports film based on Bernard Malamud’s eponymous novel. It is directed by Barry Levinson, and stars Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, Glenn Close, Kim Basinger, Wilford Brimley, Barbara Hershey, Robert Prosky and Richard Farnsworth. Like the novel, the film recounts the experiences of Roy Hobbs, an individual with great “natural” baseball talent, spanning the decades of Roy’s career.

The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress, and it was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. Many of the baseball scenes were filmed in 1983 at War Memorial Stadium in Buffalo, New York, built in 1937 and demolished in 1988.

Meanwhile, recently Matt Damon was spotted on a dinner outing with his wife Luciana Bozan Barroso. His BFF, Ben Aflleck, with whom he recently worked in ‘Air’, was seen third-wheeling with the couple.